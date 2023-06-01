Husband and wife team acquire well-known Aberdeen optician

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A husband and wife team are taking their first venture into running a business after acquiring Optical Warehouse in Aberdeen.

Chris and Lindsey Jones, who bought the opticians in the city’s Rosemount area for an undisclosed sum, have rebranded it as Jones Eyecare.

They also have some other special guests joining them everyday for work – their three dogs Madie, Maple and Talia.

And the trio are already proving a big hit with customers since opening the doors last month.

Rosemount optician ‘perfect’

Lindsey, who has previously worked at Black & Lizars, Boots and Duncan and Todd, is the optometrist while Chris is the dispenser and laboratory technician.

They bought the business in Rosemount Place when former owner Stewart Green decided to retire.

Lindsey, 42, said: “The opportunity came up out of the blue and I heard it was up for sale.

“I came to see it and it just seemed to perfect not to go for it.

“It wasn’t something I’d been particularly looking to do. I was quite happy where I was.

“But when I heard Stewart was retiring I thought it was perfect for us.”

Dogs a ‘big hit’ with clients

Having their own business has also been ideal for their furry friends joining them everyday.

Lindsey, who has been married to Chris for 13 years, said: “We’ve got a baby gate at the end of the hall so they can’t get in to the shop.

“Unless there is somebody in who particularly loves dogs and wants them to come through.

“They have the back garden, the lab and the tea room.

“The dogs have been such a hit. The customers love the fact they are here and it’s great for us being able to take them to work with us everyday.”

The couple, who have worked in eyecare for more than 20 years, hope to “brighten up Aberdeen” with exclusive brands of frames.

Lindsey said: “We’re absolutely loving it. It’s a complete change. But loving the fact it’s our business and we can do what we want to do.

“We are changing things a bit. Bringing in new spectacle brands and hoping to brighten up Aberdeen.

“Looking to take in frames with lots of colour and a bit different to what you would see elsewhere.

“We’d like to get brands that are exclusive to us in Aberdeen.”

‘Home from home’ at Jones Eyecare

An open day will be held at Jones Eyecare on Saturday to give people the chance to see the new look shop.

Lindsey said: “We spent about 1o days gutting the place and redecorating.

“It was a bit tired and we wanted to freshen it up and put our own stamp on it.

“Because it’s just the two of us here we view it as a home away from home.

“We have been pretty busy since opening and had more people calling to make appointments.”

Jones Eyecare is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.