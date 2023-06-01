Husband and wife team acquire well-known Aberdeen optician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband and wife team acquire well-known Aberdeen optician

The couple also take their three dogs to work who have proved a big hit with customers.

By Kelly Wilson
Lindsey and Chris Jones have recently taken over the former Optical Warehouse in Rosemount. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lindsey and Chris Jones have recently taken over the former Optical Warehouse in Rosemount. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A husband and wife team are taking their first venture into running a business after acquiring Optical Warehouse in Aberdeen.

Chris and Lindsey Jones, who bought the opticians in the city’s Rosemount area for an undisclosed sum, have rebranded it as Jones Eyecare.

They also have some other special guests joining them everyday for work – their three dogs Madie, Maple and Talia.

And the trio are already proving a big hit with customers since opening the doors last month.

Rosemount optician ‘perfect’

Lindsey, who has previously worked at Black & Lizars, Boots and Duncan and Todd, is the optometrist while Chris is the dispenser and laboratory technician.

They bought the business in Rosemount Place when former owner Stewart Green decided to retire.

Lindsey, 42, said: “The opportunity came up out of the blue and I heard it was up for sale.

“I came to see it and it just seemed to perfect not to go for it.

Lindsey and Chris Jones have recently taken over the former Optical Warehouse in Rosemount and rebranded to Jones Eyecare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It wasn’t something I’d been particularly looking to do. I was quite happy where I was.

“But when I heard Stewart was retiring I thought it was perfect for us.”

Dogs a ‘big hit’ with clients

Having their own business has also been ideal for their furry friends joining them everyday.

Lindsey, who has been married to Chris for 13 years, said: “We’ve got a baby gate at the end of the hall so they can’t get in to the shop.

Lindsey and Chris with dogs Madie, Maple and Talia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Unless there is somebody in who particularly loves dogs and wants them to come through.

“They have the back garden, the lab and the tea room.

“The dogs have been such a hit. The customers love the fact they are here and it’s great for us being able to take them to work with us everyday.”

The couple, who have worked in eyecare for more than 20 years, hope to “brighten up Aberdeen” with exclusive brands of frames.

Lindsey said: “We’re absolutely loving it. It’s a complete change. But loving the fact it’s our business and we can do what we want to do.

“We are changing things a bit. Bringing in new spectacle brands and hoping to brighten up Aberdeen.

“Looking to take in frames with lots of colour and a bit different to what you would see elsewhere.

“We’d like to get brands that are exclusive to us in Aberdeen.”

‘Home from home’ at Jones Eyecare

An open day will be held at Jones Eyecare on Saturday to give people the chance to see the new look shop.

Lindsey said: “We spent about 1o days gutting the place and redecorating.

“It was a bit tired and we wanted to freshen it up and put our own stamp on it.

The couple spent time making improvements to the interior. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Because it’s just the two of us here we view it as a home away from home.

“We have been pretty busy since opening and had more people calling to make appointments.”

Jones Eyecare is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.

