Home Business

Eight jobs axed after Nicola Sturgeon’s book publisher goes bust

The Highland publisher's active titles have been acquired by a Sheffield-based company.

By Alex Banks
Moira Forsyth and Robert Davidson of Sandstone Press. Image: Graham Clark.
Moira Forsyth and Robert Davidson of Sandstone Press. Image: Graham Clark.

Award-winning Highland publisher Sandstone Press has entered liquidation.

The business was formally wound up after 21 years as an independent publisher.

Eight jobs have been axed after it failed to recover from Covid-19.

Dingwall-based Sandstone, founded in 2002, was twice named publisher of the year, most recently in 2019. It published former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s book of speeches.

Robert Davidson managed the business, alongside Moira Forsyth and James Macleod.

Margo McLenan, of McLenan Corporate, is now liquidator of the company.

Sandstone’s stock of active titles have been acquired by Sheffield firm Vertebrate Publishing for an undisclosed sum.

New owner for publisher’s assets

Vertebrate Publishing, which has purchased the stock and intellectual property of Sandstone, wants to continue the company’s “great work”.

John Barton, the English firm’s managing director, added: “I hope the Sandstone authors will settle into their new home and we can continue to give them the excellent service provided by their previous publisher.”

Vertebrate Publishing will take over Sandstone’s assets. Image: Google Maps

Vertebrate Publishing said it was taking over the management of 230 active titles and aimed to “keep the legacy alive”.

The company tweeted: “We hope to relaunch with a selection of Sandstone titles back for sale again.

“Our priority is to show some very put-upon authors ASAP that publishing can be rewarding.

Sandstone’s former bosses have not commented.

Author’s reaction to Sandstone’s liquidation

One author who worked with the firm has taken to social media to show his support to staff following the shock news.

Simon Varwell, whose first book was published by the firm in 2010, said: “Such sad news. Sandstone published my first book.

“Bob and Moira have done so many great things with the company – produced award-winning books and a balanced range of genres.

“Not an easy industry these days. I feel sorry for them and the wider staff.”

