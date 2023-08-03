New health company welcomed to Inverness Campus

A life sciences company has relocated its new clinic to Inverness Campus.

Local health provider Alert Health has made the switch to a larger unit in Aurora House which is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The arrival of Alert Health, which was previously based in Seafield Road, brings the total number of jobs based at the campus to more than 1,000.

What’s in the new clinic?

The life sciences company has continued to grow since opening in April 2014.

The company’s new venue has been fitted with seven clinical rooms, a client meeting room, a central reception area and two clinical testing rooms.

Clinical director Dr Liz Wright said it’s a huge change from its old home.

She said: “Being part of the campus community will provide us with fantastic opportunities for innovation and development, leading to improved services for our clients.

“Already, we are considering collaborations around new technologies, and with our increased clinic space, we’re planning to introduce complimentary services such as physiotherapy, counselling and dietetics.”

The premises are equipped for teams operating within life sciences, digital healthcare and technology fields.

Aurora House hits 1,000 jobs

HIE senior development manager Karen Thomson said: “This is the 19th company to locate here and one that will further strengthen the collaborative life sciences cluster that has always been fundamental to the Campus development.

“Aurora House is now fully occupied, and the total number of jobs based at the campus has passed the 1,000 mark.

“To continue this momentum and meet further demand, we are making more space available for sale or lease.”

The company is developing the campus as a significant location for business, research and education.

