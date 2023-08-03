New health company welcomed to Inverness Campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New health company welcomed to Inverness Campus

Senior development manager for the campus Karen Thomson claims the total number of jobs based at the Campus has passed the 1,000 mark.

By Alex Banks
Alert Health has moved to Aurora House. Image: Gillian Frampton/HIE
Alert Health has moved to Aurora House. Image: Gillian Frampton/HIE

A life sciences company has relocated its new clinic to Inverness Campus.

Local health provider Alert Health has made the switch to a larger unit in Aurora House which is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The arrival of Alert Health, which was previously based in Seafield Road, brings the total number of jobs based at the campus to more than 1,000.

What’s in the new clinic?

The life sciences company has continued to grow since opening in April 2014.

The company’s new venue has been fitted with seven clinical rooms, a client meeting room, a central reception area and two clinical testing rooms.

Clinical director Dr Liz Wright said it’s a huge change from its old home.

She said: “Being part of the campus community will provide us with fantastic opportunities for innovation and development, leading to improved services for our clients.

Inverness Campus including UHI Inverness and HIE headquarters. Image: HIE.

“Already, we are considering collaborations around new technologies, and with our increased clinic space, we’re planning to introduce complimentary services such as physiotherapy, counselling and dietetics.”

The premises are equipped for teams operating within life sciences, digital healthcare and technology fields.

Aurora House hits 1,000 jobs

HIE senior development manager Karen Thomson said: “This is the 19th company to locate here and one that will further strengthen the collaborative life sciences cluster that has always been fundamental to the Campus development.

“Aurora House is now fully occupied, and the total number of jobs based at the campus has passed the 1,000 mark.

“To continue this momentum and meet further demand, we are making more space available for sale or lease.”

The company is developing the campus as a significant location for business, research and education.

HIE deputy chief executive Carroll Buxton was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

