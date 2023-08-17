In pictures: Westhill Holiday Inn opening new beer garden after Â£66,000 refurb

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar in Westhill will open its newly refurbished beer garden tomorrow (August 18) following a Â£66,000 garden refurbishment.

Located in the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, the new outdoor area is welcoming customers from 3pm.

Perfect for alfresco dining, the space comfortably caters for 64 guests with the majority of the tables situated underneath a stretch tent.

For the chillier evenings, there are wall mounted heaters placed around the garden and a log-burner fire to keep guests warm while they soak in the surroundings.

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar: Three cheers to its new beer garden

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar unveiled its new-look interior in May following a Â£340,000 refurbishment by Cairn Hotel Group. The venue officially reopened in June.

The beer garden was the next stage in the venue’s development – and it will undoubtedly attract both locals and tourists alike.

Guests can enjoy an extensive range of delicious dishes from snacks to small plates.

These include warm grilled flatbread with beetroot hummus, smoked haddock arancini, sharing sliders and fresh pizza slices.

Signature cocktails and serves – showcasing Scotland’s wide range of spirits, beers and soft drinks – will be available on the drinks front.

The menu provides guests with the classics as well as playfully adapted timeless favourites.

A space with ‘idyllic surroundings’

Hotel manager Natalie Anderson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Glentanar Brasserie & Bar customers old and new to our newly refurbished secret garden.

“From its idyllic surroundings to the tailor made menu, we can’t wait to extend our guests’ dining experience outdoors.”

The beer garden will be open to customers from noon to 9.30pm daily from tomorrow.

The Glentanar Brasserie & Bar menus are inspired by Aberdeenâ€™s natural heritage, bringing a new perspective to timeless brasserie dishes.

For bookings and more information, visit www.hiaberdeenwest.co.uk/eat.

