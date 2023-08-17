In pictures: Westhill Holiday Inn opening new beer garden after Â£66,000 refurb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Westhill Holiday Inn opening new beer garden after Â£66,000 refurb

The Glentanar Brasserie & Bar beer garden will offer an extensive range of delicious dishes, cocktails and more.

By Karla Sinclair
You can stop by the beer garden from 3pm tomorrow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
You can stop by the beer garden from 3pm tomorrow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar in Westhill will open its newly refurbished beer garden tomorrow (August 18) following a Â£66,000 garden refurbishment.

Located in the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, the new outdoor area is welcoming customers from 3pm.

The outdoor area of Westhill Holiday Inn
The new space opens tomorrow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Perfect for alfresco dining, the space comfortably caters for 64 guests with the majority of the tables situated underneath a stretch tent.

For the chillier evenings, there are wall mounted heaters placed around the garden and a log-burner fire to keep guests warm while they soak in the surroundings.

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar: Three cheers to its new beer garden

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar unveiled its new-look interior in May following a Â£340,000 refurbishment by Cairn Hotel Group. The venue officially reopened in June.

The beer garden was the next stage in the venue’s development – and it will undoubtedly attract both locals and tourists alike.

Guests can enjoy an extensive range of delicious dishes from snacks to small plates.

A table full of colourful dishes from Westhill Holiday Inn
There is something to suit all tastes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

These include warm grilled flatbread with beetroot hummus, smoked haddock arancini, sharing sliders and fresh pizza slices.

Signature cocktails and serves – showcasing Scotland’s wide range of spirits, beers and soft drinks – will be available on the drinks front.

The menu provides guests with the classics as well as playfully adapted timeless favourites.

A space with ‘idyllic surroundings’

Hotel manager Natalie Anderson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Glentanar Brasserie & Bar customers old and new to our newly refurbished secret garden.

“From its idyllic surroundings to the tailor made menu, we can’t wait to extend our guests’ dining experience outdoors.”

The outdoor seating area under a stretch tent with string lights hung up
Up to 64 guests can dine in the beer garden. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The beer garden will be open to customers from noon to 9.30pm daily from tomorrow.

The Glentanar Brasserie & Bar menus are inspired by Aberdeenâ€™s natural heritage, bringing a new perspective to timeless brasserie dishes.

For bookings and more information, visit www.hiaberdeenwest.co.uk/eat.

Check out the new Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden (and offering) for yourself in our picture gallery…

Some cocktails on the menu
Plenty of cocktails feature on the drinks menu. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dirty frieds
Dirty fries. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The majority of the tables are underneath a stretch tent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A cup of coffee in the beer garden
If a tipple doesn’t take your fancy, then you can opt for a coffee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The outdoor seating at Westhill Holiday Inn
Â£66,000 was invested in the space. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Westhill Holiday Inn's outdoor bear garden area, with a table full of cocktails and dishes from the menu
A selection of drinks and dishes that you can tuck into at the Westhill Holiday Inn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cocktails and a Glentanar Patisserie menu on the table at Westhill Holiday Inn
Refreshing cocktails are sure to prove popular. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A platter from Westhill Holiday Inn
Several platters are on the cards, too. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tables outside with a log burner in the corner to keep the space warm
There is a log burner for the chillier evenings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Burgers from the Westhill Holiday Inn kitchen
Sliders. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

