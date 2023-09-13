Family-run Orkney hotel on sale for £575,000 as owners eye retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run Orkney hotel on sale for £575,000 as owners eye retirement

The listing includes a public bar, restaurant and cafe

By Alex Banks
Smithfield Hotel in Orkney
The hotel in Orkney has been listed by selling agent K Allan Properties. Image: Google Maps

An Orkney hotel has gone on the market as the current owner heads towards retirement.

Smithfield Hotel in Dounby has been run by Ivy Clouston and her daughter, Ann-Marie, for the past 13 years.

The nine-bedroom hotel is on sale for offers over £575,000.

Its sale is being managed by local estate agents K Allan Properties. The firm described it as an “amazing opportunity”.

Timing ‘feels right’ for new owners

Ann-Marie said it felt like the right time to hand over to new owners.

She added: “We originally had a five-year plan for the hotel but we’ve stayed on much longer.

“That wasn’t just because it was a brilliant business but the great community aspect too.

“We’ve really loved running it.

“I hope it’s kept the way it is – that’s important to us.”

Ann-Marie’s dad, Alistair, was also involved in the running of the hotel. He died in 2016.

The bar in the hotel, with a rustic wooden bar, an abundance of bar stools and two dartboards
The public bar is described as a “hot spot for locals”. Image: K Allan Properties

A keen photographer, Ann-Marie intends to devote more time and focus on that once the hotel is sold. Her mum plans to retire.

Ann-Marie continued: “It’s been a thriving business and we’ve managed to build more than we could imagine.

“The locals have always been key. We’re very grateful for the amazing people here.”

Karen Allan, who runs the agency handling the sale, said the hotel’s “amazing reputation” was key.

Ms Allan added: “The hotel is loved by all and the bar is a hot spot for locals.

“It’s situated in a lovely village, and the cafe and restaurant facilities on offer are exceptional.

“It has been run brilliantly over the years by the family, who are looking forward to a well-deserved retirement.”

Smithfield Hotel particulars

The sales brochure says the property offers nine guest rooms, comprising eight en-suite double rooms and one single room with an external private shower room.

It also boasts a public bar, restaurant and a cafe, which is currently closed.

There is off-road parking available to the rear of the property.

A guest room in the Smithfield Hotel in Orkney
The hotel has 10 rooms, nine of which are currently guest rooms. Image: K Allan Properties
The restaurant in the Smithfield Hotel in Orkney
It has restaurant and cafe facilities. Image: K Allan Properties

The selling agent says the hotel is popular with tourists due to its location near some of Orkney’s biggest attractions.

The brochure adds: “The hotel is located close to some of Orkney’s best known Neolithic sights, such as Skara Brae and the Ring of Brodgar.

“It has been a popular pit stop for tourists, with bus tours carrying cruise ship passengers booking for lunches throughout the summer.”

Smithfield Hotel is a 15-minute drive from the main towns of Kirkwall and Stromness.

