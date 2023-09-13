Family-run Orkney hotel on sale for £575,000 as owners eye retirement

An Orkney hotel has gone on the market as the current owner heads towards retirement.

Smithfield Hotel in Dounby has been run by Ivy Clouston and her daughter, Ann-Marie, for the past 13 years.

The nine-bedroom hotel is on sale for offers over £575,000.

Its sale is being managed by local estate agents K Allan Properties. The firm described it as an “amazing opportunity”.

Timing ‘feels right’ for new owners

Ann-Marie said it felt like the right time to hand over to new owners.

She added: “We originally had a five-year plan for the hotel but we’ve stayed on much longer.

“That wasn’t just because it was a brilliant business but the great community aspect too.

“We’ve really loved running it.

“I hope it’s kept the way it is – that’s important to us.”

Ann-Marie’s dad, Alistair, was also involved in the running of the hotel. He died in 2016.

A keen photographer, Ann-Marie intends to devote more time and focus on that once the hotel is sold. Her mum plans to retire.

Ann-Marie continued: “It’s been a thriving business and we’ve managed to build more than we could imagine.

“The locals have always been key. We’re very grateful for the amazing people here.”

Karen Allan, who runs the agency handling the sale, said the hotel’s “amazing reputation” was key.

Ms Allan added: “The hotel is loved by all and the bar is a hot spot for locals.

“It’s situated in a lovely village, and the cafe and restaurant facilities on offer are exceptional.

“It has been run brilliantly over the years by the family, who are looking forward to a well-deserved retirement.”

Smithfield Hotel particulars

The sales brochure says the property offers nine guest rooms, comprising eight en-suite double rooms and one single room with an external private shower room.

It also boasts a public bar, restaurant and a cafe, which is currently closed.

There is off-road parking available to the rear of the property.

The selling agent says the hotel is popular with tourists due to its location near some of Orkney’s biggest attractions.

The brochure adds: “The hotel is located close to some of Orkney’s best known Neolithic sights, such as Skara Brae and the Ring of Brodgar.

“It has been a popular pit stop for tourists, with bus tours carrying cruise ship passengers booking for lunches throughout the summer.”

Smithfield Hotel is a 15-minute drive from the main towns of Kirkwall and Stromness.