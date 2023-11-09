Holburn HiFi: The Aberdeen shop rocking music fans for 50 years

Jonathan Turner was only 18-years-old when he started working at Aberdeen’s Holburn HiFi.

Having always had a keen interest in music and stereo equipment, he quickly realised Holburn HiFi was where he wanted a part-time job whilst studying at Aberdeen University.

Within three years the forestry management student became the owner of the shop.

The popular audio visual supplier, based in Holburn Street, is now celebrating 50 years in business.

Business owner at 21

Jonathan, 46, said: “As a schoolboy I’d worked for hi-fi retailers in the central belt and came to Aberdeen for university.

“I then realised Holburn HiFi is where I wanted my part-time job while studying. I had to make a few attempts at asking for the job before I eventually got it.

“One of the owners at the time was moving away and the other wasn’t very well. They gave me the opportunity of managing the shop with the option of going back to university if it didn’t work.

“Or the option of buying the business if it did work.”

Jonathan was able to buy the business with the help of an uncle who financed the deal along with other family members.

Big name brands

Over the years he has seen the business develop and not long after taking charge Jonathan added installation work.

The shop sells audio equipment and home cinema products from brands such as Bang & Olufsen, Sony, Sonos and Technics.

Dad-of-two Jonathan said: “Over the years there’s been some big changes.

“We’ve gone from being physical format based to a situation right now where we have streaming as the main way people consume music and movies.

“CD player and blu-ray player sales are now outstripped by turntable sales very significantly with silver discs being a thing of the past.

“Vinyl is a big thing.”

The business carries out a number of home installations and can see jobs priced as high as hundreds of thousands of pounds, with some cinema rooms costing more than £500,000.

Holburn HiFi team expansion

It currently has eight members of staff but Jonathan is looking to add two new roles to the home automation team.

Jonathan, who is married to Susan, said: “Soon after I took over we started adding the element where we would do installation work.

“There’s lighting, gate automation, anything you can control with a button under a single app we can provide.

“We’ve also installed a really cool cinema room with 10 seats and a 10 foot screen.

“It’s been a gradual expansion over time.”

Speaking about the 50th anniversary of the business Jonathan thanked his loyal customer base.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be celebrating 50 years in business.

“There’s been very tough times occasionally but having a really loyal customer base has been great.”

Jonathan also owns Glasgow Audio which provides the same services as Holburn HiFi.