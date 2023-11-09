Holburn HiFi: The Aberdeen shop rocking music fans for 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Holburn HiFi: The Aberdeen shop rocking music fans for 50 years

The well-known shop has expanded over the years stocking big name brands and carrying out home installations.

By Kelly Wilson
Jonathan Turner took over the business 25 years ago when he was only 21. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jonathan Turner took over the business 25 years ago when he was only 21. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jonathan Turner was only 18-years-old when he started working at Aberdeen’s Holburn HiFi.

Having always had a keen interest in music and stereo equipment, he quickly realised Holburn HiFi was where he wanted a part-time job whilst studying at Aberdeen University.

Within three years the forestry management student became the owner of the shop.

The popular audio visual supplier, based in Holburn Street, is now celebrating 50 years in business.

Business owner at 21

Jonathan, 46, said: “As a schoolboy I’d worked for hi-fi retailers in the central belt and came to Aberdeen for university.

“I then realised Holburn HiFi is where I wanted my part-time job while studying. I had to make a few attempts at asking for the job before I eventually got it.

Holburn HiFi is celebrating 50 years in business. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“One of the owners at the time was moving away and the other wasn’t very well. They gave me the opportunity of managing the shop with the option of going back to university if it didn’t work.

“Or the option of buying the business if it did work.”

Jonathan was able to buy the business with the help of an uncle who financed the deal along with other family members.

Big name brands

Over the years he has seen the business develop and not long after taking charge Jonathan added installation work.

The shop sells audio equipment and home cinema products from brands such as Bang & Olufsen, Sony, Sonos and Technics.

Dad-of-two Jonathan said: “Over the years there’s been some big changes.

“We’ve gone from being physical format based to a situation right now where we have streaming as the main way people consume music and movies.

“CD player and blu-ray player sales are now outstripped by turntable sales very significantly with silver discs being a thing of the past.

Vinyl is a big thing.”

The business carries out a number of home installations and can see jobs priced as high as hundreds of thousands of pounds, with some cinema rooms costing more than £500,000.

Holburn HiFi team expansion

It currently has eight members of staff but Jonathan is looking to add two new roles to the home automation team.

Jonathan, who is married to Susan, said: “Soon after I took over we started adding the element where we would do installation work.

“There’s lighting, gate automation, anything you can control with a button under a single app we can provide.

Holburn HiFi carries out a number of home installation jobs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We’ve also installed a really cool cinema room with 10 seats and a 10 foot screen.

“It’s been a gradual expansion over time.”

Speaking about the 50th anniversary of the business Jonathan thanked his loyal customer base.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be celebrating 50 years in business.

“There’s been very tough times occasionally but having a really loyal customer base has been great.”

Jonathan also owns Glasgow Audio which provides the same services as Holburn HiFi.

More from Business

Several supermarkets have been accused of selling canned tuna caught through a harmful fishing method (Julien Behal/PA)
UK supermarkets ‘selling canned tuna caught by harmful fishing method’
Shares in The Works plunged on Thursday (TheWorks.co.uk/PA)
The Works warns on earnings as discounting starts early
The £1m programme is part of a wider initiative. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Government launches new £1m programme to boost dairy exports
A father-of-two who claims he suffered a brain injury after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is bringing a High Court challenge against the firm (PA)
Father with brain injury sues pharma giant over Covid vaccine ‘defect’
Grid delays are hitting renewable energy projects across the country (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reforms needed to speed up renewable energy rollout – National Grid boss
McDonald’s faces a group legal claim and allegations over misconduct at UK franchises (Jonathan Brady/PA)
McDonald’s faces UK legal claim as sexual assault allegations intensify
The Autumn Statement could provide a ‘brilliant opportunity’ to tweak Isa rules, according to experts (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Autumn Statement could be brilliant opportunity for Isa rules shake-up – experts
Peter Cook heads up Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North-east agricultural stalwart wins RNAS public award
Farmers’ Choir singers joined by RSABI chair, Jimmy McLean, RSABI and SCAA staff, United Auctions representative, Judith Murray, and farmer and comedian, Jim Smith.
Tickets available for Farmers' Choir charity concert in 2024
UK Finance said mortgage arrears are still running at less than half the levels seen in 2009 (Alamy/PA)
Mortgage arrears jump as homeowners and landlords feel pressure from rate hikes