Aberdeen hotel boss says cost-of-living crisis impacting wedding spending

The boss of Aberdeen’s Norwood Hall Hotel says the costs-of-living crisis is impacting people’s wedding spending as it looks to keep “reinventing” itself.

With 100 weddings booked for this year and a string of enquiries for 2025 it’s a strong market.

However, general manager Andrei Secuianu is well aware of the challenges the four-star hotel faces as it continues to keep attracting would be bride and grooms.

The cost-of-living crisis has started to impact people’s spending and the Garthdee Road hotel is constantly “reinventing” its incentives to keep people interested.

Wedding packages and incentives

Andrei, who has worked for Macdonald Hotels for five years, said: “As a countryside hotel it has established itself as one of the leading for weddings.

“We are trying to help people as much as we can when it come to spending.

“We need to keep reinventing ourselves all the time. We are changing packages and giving different things.

“It’s always about trying to give something new.

“We already had some incentives but the more the better at the moment.”

Some of the things on offer includes top table goes free; book at the wedding fayre and get a case of champagne; and free night buffet.

Wedding priorities changing

The wedding team is led by manager Aimee Nekrews and her colleague Simone Waters.

Aimee, 29, is due to marry her fiance John Bell at Norwood Hall in July.

For her there was no other choice for the perfect location.

Aimee said: “It didn’t feel right going anywhere else. I’ve been here for five years now and it’s like a second home to me.

“I looked at other venues and went as far as Broughty Ferry but knew it would be Norwood.”

Despite 100 bookings for 2024 there has been a noticeable decrease in numbers for upcoming years.

Aimee said: “The trend I’ve noticed since Covid is that people’s priorities have changed.

“There’s no putting on a big wedding for 100 people for the sake of it. It’s smaller weddings with a much shorter lead time.

“As much as I am getting enquiries for 2026 and 2027 the majority of our weddings are coming in for the next 18 months.

“People just want to get married and don’t want to have to save for four years.”

Wedding awards

Norwood Hall Hotel is in the running for a hat-trick of honours at the upcoming Scottish Wedding Awards.

It is hoping to be named wedding venue of the year (north), while Aimee has been nominated for wedding co-ordinator of the year and the hotel’s annual wedding fayre could be named local wedding exhibition of the year.

Last year it scooped the crown for both wedding of the year (north) and local wedding exhibition of the year.

Aimee said: “Following a record number of weddings during 2022, we have continued to work tirelessly to provide the best possible experience for our brides and grooms who choose Norwood as the venue to celebrate their big day.

“It’s always pleasing to be recognised by our customers and industry peers alike, and the fact we are the only city-based hotel nominated gives us extra motivation to do well on the night.”