Aberdeen hotel boss says cost-of-living crisis impacting wedding spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen hotel boss says cost-of-living crisis impacting wedding spending

Norwood Hall Hotel is in the running for a hat-trick of honours at the Scottish Wedding Awards.

By Kelly Wilson
Callie and Barrie Webb at Norwood Hall Hotel. Image: Norwood Hall Hotel
Callie and Barrie Webb at Norwood Hall Hotel. Image: Norwood Hall Hotel

The boss of Aberdeen’s Norwood Hall Hotel says the costs-of-living crisis is impacting people’s wedding spending as it looks to keep “reinventing” itself.

With 100 weddings booked for this year and a string of enquiries for 2025 it’s a strong market.

However, general manager Andrei Secuianu is well aware of the challenges the four-star hotel faces as it continues to keep attracting would be bride and grooms.

The cost-of-living crisis has started to impact people’s spending and the Garthdee Road hotel is constantly “reinventing” its incentives to keep people interested.

Wedding packages and incentives

Andrei, who has worked for Macdonald Hotels for five years, said: “As a countryside hotel it has established itself as one of the leading for weddings.

“We are trying to help people as much as we can when it come to spending.

“We need to keep reinventing ourselves all the time. We are changing packages and giving different things.

“It’s always about trying to give something new.

“We already had some incentives but the more the better at the moment.”

Some of the things on offer includes top table goes free; book at the wedding fayre and get a case of champagne; and free night buffet.

Wedding priorities changing

The wedding team is led by manager Aimee Nekrews and her colleague Simone Waters.

Aimee, 29, is due to marry her fiance John Bell at Norwood Hall in July.

For her there was no other choice for the perfect location.

Aimee said: “It didn’t feel right going anywhere else. I’ve been here for five years now and it’s like a second home to me.

“I looked at other venues and went as far as Broughty Ferry but knew it would be Norwood.”

Despite 100 bookings for 2024 there has been a noticeable decrease in numbers for upcoming years.

Norwood Hall Hotel special events & weddings manager Aimee Nekrews. Image: Norwood Hall Hotel

Aimee said: “The trend I’ve noticed since Covid is that people’s priorities have changed.

“There’s no putting on a big wedding for 100 people for the sake of it. It’s smaller weddings with a much shorter lead time.

“As much as I am getting enquiries for 2026 and 2027 the majority of our weddings are coming in for the next 18 months.

“People just want to get married and don’t want to have to save for four years.”

Wedding awards

Norwood Hall Hotel is in the running for a hat-trick of honours at the upcoming Scottish Wedding Awards.

It is hoping to be named wedding venue of the year (north), while Aimee has been nominated for wedding co-ordinator of the year and the hotel’s annual wedding fayre could be named local wedding exhibition of the year.

Image: Norwood Hall Hotel

Last year it scooped the crown for both wedding of the year (north) and local wedding exhibition of the year.

Aimee said: “Following a record number of weddings during 2022, we have continued to work tirelessly to provide the best possible experience for our brides and grooms who choose Norwood as the venue to celebrate their big day.

“It’s always pleasing to be recognised by our customers and industry peers alike, and the fact we are the only city-based hotel nominated gives us extra motivation to do well on the night.”

More from Business

William and David Moir of Home Farm Cairness won the RNAS turnip growing competition.
Buchan farmers cream of the crop in turnip and fodder beet competition
Shrinking mouthwash bottles, fewer teabags and sausages with less pork are among downsized and downgraded supermarket products as manufacturers and retailers cut costs, a watchdog has found (Yui Mok/PA)
Mouthwash, teabags and sausages latest examples of ‘shrinkflation’ – Which?
The sale leader from Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s flock.
Texel gimmers reach 5,800gns at Lanark
Weak December retail sales data pulled stocks in the sector lower on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
FTSE 100 edges higher but retailers drop after weak December
Quality Meat Scotland has held 12 workshops across Scotland.
Local farmers fear Scotch brand is lost in red meat industry
Four thousands workers are thought to be based at the Port Talbot site (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tata Steel decision ‘a massive kick for the whole of South Wales’
Stuart Forrester (left) and Donald Mackay are re-opening the premises as a bar, restaurant and live music venue Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I’m sure people will like what they see': Rose Street Foundry bar opening date…
Mark Drakeford had requested an urgent discussion with Rishi Sunak (PA)
Sunak ‘not available’ for talks with Drakeford on steel job losses
Primark owner Associated British Foods is expected to reveal improved sales (Liam McBurney/PA)
Primark expected to announce sales rise as parent firm updates investors
An MP wants to make it easier for pubs to open for special occasions at short notice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MPs support making it easier for pubs to stay open longer for major occasions