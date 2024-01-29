Current home of one of Elgin’s Arnold Clark dealerships up for sale

A property in Elgin which is home to an Arnold Clark dealership has hit the market.

The modern showroom at 2 Linkwood Place can be seen from the A96.

It provides a reception area, offices and customer and staff welfare facilities.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the sale of the property currently operating as an Arnold Clark Renault and Dacia dealership.

The car retailer is looking for offers in excess of £750,000 excluding VAT.

Alternatively, the building could be available to rent for an annual rent of £70,000 excluding VAT.

To the rear of the building, there is a five bay workshop with five vehicle access doors on the north elevation and a further vehicles access door to the west too.

There is also two car valet bays both with their own vehicle access doors.

What could this building be turned into?

Shepherd Commercial believes the property would suit a range of alternative uses subject to planning including showroom, bulky goods retail, trade-counter, assembly, leisure and others.

It sits in the Linkwood Industrial Estate which is home to a number of car showrooms as well as trade counter operators and drive through restaurants like McDonalds.

Why is this Elgin property on the sale?

Arnold Clark has revealed the reasoning behind putting the property on the market.

A company spokesman added: “We’re looking for a bigger site in Elgin so that we can expand as the current site doesn’t have the capacity to allow this.”

There are available spots in the Elgin Business Park if the firm wants to keep their dealership near the A96.

The park was launched on the eastern approach to the town amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand.