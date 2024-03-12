Inverurie firm Laings scoops kitchen retailer of the year title

Family-owned Inverurie firm Laings is celebrating success at an “Oscars”-style event for the cream of UK kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailing.

It came away from the black-tie bash at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham with the kitchen retailer of the year title.

Last year the business was named bathroom retailer of the year at the same awards.

Toasting success again at this year’s kbbreview Retail and Design Awards, director Claire McKay said: “Being recognised nationally is quite an

achievement for an independent, family-owned business such as Laings.

“We strive to remain at the forefront of our industry, always bringing the latest in design and technology to the north-east. And we are always working to invest in our showroom, with new, inspirational displays of both kitchens and bathrooms.

“This award is not only recognition of this but also all our teams’ hard work and dedication.”

Laings has racked up eight kbbreview awards since first winning bathroom showroom of the year in 2017.

Mrs McKay added: “We are so proud to bring the (latest) award back to our home in Aberdeenshire, where we have been part of the community for over 160 years.

“The kbbreview Awards are the most prestigious of our sector and it is an honour to represent the North East of Scotland amongst our industry peers from across the country.”

The awards took place during the UK’s largest kitchen, bathroom and bedroom exhibition and conference.

They were presented by television celebrity Stephen Mulhern in front of audience of 900 industry professionals.

162 years and counting

Laings has been based in the north-east since 1862, when it was set up by 24-year-old plumber James Laing.

The multiple award-winning business is now believed to be the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London.