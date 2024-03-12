Inverurie firm Laings scoops kitchen retailer of the year title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie firm Laings scoops kitchen retailer of the year title

It adds to an impressive haul of industry awards for the 162-year-old business.

By Keith Findlay
Laings director Claire McKay, second from the right, with TV star Stephen Mulhern, left, and other members of Laings' award-winning team. Image: Laings

Family-owned Inverurie firm Laings is celebrating success at an “Oscars”-style event for the cream of UK kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailing.

It came away from the black-tie bash at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham with the kitchen retailer of the year title.

Last year the business  was named bathroom retailer of the year at the same awards.

Laings’ showroom in Inverurie. Image; Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Toasting success again at this year’s kbbreview Retail and Design Awards, director Claire McKay said: “Being recognised nationally is quite an
achievement for an independent, family-owned business such as Laings.

“We strive to remain at the forefront of our industry, always bringing the latest in design and technology to the north-east. And we are always working to invest in our showroom, with new, inspirational displays of both kitchens and bathrooms.

“This award is not only recognition of this but also all our teams’ hard work and dedication.”

Being recognised nationally is quite an
achievement for an independent, family-owned business such as Laings.”

Claire McKay, director, Laings

Laings has racked up eight kbbreview awards since first winning bathroom showroom of the year in 2017.

Mrs McKay added: “We are so proud to bring the (latest) award back to our home in Aberdeenshire, where we have been part of the community for over 160 years.

“The kbbreview Awards are the most prestigious of our sector and it is an honour to represent the North East of Scotland amongst our industry peers from across the country.”

Read more: 50 years and counting for loyal worker at Inverurie firm Laings

The awards took place during the UK’s largest kitchen, bathroom and bedroom exhibition and conference.

They were presented by television celebrity Stephen Mulhern in front of audience of 900 industry professionals.

162 years and counting

Laings has been based in the north-east since 1862, when it was set up by 24-year-old plumber James Laing.

The multiple award-winning business is now believed to be the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London.

