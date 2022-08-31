Farm fodder shortage fears as South-West England faces drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farm fodder shortage fears as South-West England faces drought

By Struan Nimmo
August 31, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 1:35 pm
Crops across Europe have been hit by the driest conditions in 90 years, devastating farms.
All of south-west England is now in drought following some of the driest European conditions in nearly 90 years, sparking further fears about a shortage of farm fodder over the winter months and price volatility.

Yesterday we broke the news that winter forage supplies are already being eaten in some parts of Scotland, including the north-east.

The news of the drought conditions down south adds further uncertainty to an industry which is being hit by dry growing conditions and spiralling costs.

Yesterday saw the Wessex area – which includes Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, south Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire – being declared in drought status.

Drought in England causing shortage

The move means 11 of the 14 Environment Agency areas in England are now in drought status.

While the Wessex area has had some rainfall over the last two weeks, it has not been sufficient to compensate for the long dry period in recent months.

It comes after the driest July since 1935 across England, with monthly rainfall totals for the majority of river catchments classed as exceptionally low for the time of year.

The extremely hot, dry conditions have hit crops, fuelled wildfires and led to a large increase in demand for water.

But water firms have come under fire for high rates of water leaking from the network; as well as for profits and executive pay, and for sewage pouring into rivers and the sea in the recent heavy rainfall.

Experts have said sufficient rainfall over the autumn and winter would replenish rivers, lakes, groundwater and reservoirs to normal levels by spring, but planning should begin now on how to manage shortfalls in 2023 if the coming months are dry.

Drought is also gripping much of Europe, fuelling forest fires, drying up rivers and devastating crops.

Europe under drought warning

Almost half of the 27-nation EU is under drought warning, with conditions worsening in Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

In Scotland, we reported that an SAC Consulting survey found that those already supplementing with winter forage tend to be in areas with lighter sandy soils lacking grass growth in recent weeks and had poor-quality second cut silage.

In a few cases, farmers cut fertiliser rates due to costs, but then found themselves short of grass.

SAC Consulting’s ruminant nutritionist Mary Young said: “While we found 80% of our clients haven’t touched their winter forage, the 5-15% who have clearly face a reduction in their reserves that will require additional forward planning ahead of the winter.”

