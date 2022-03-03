Surging oil prices driving confidence in Aberdeen office market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Surging oil prices driving confidence in Aberdeen office market

By Keith Findlay
March 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 12:00 pm
Aberdeen is seeing a marked pick-up in office transactions, says Knight Frank.
Aberdeen is seeing a marked pick-up in office transactions, says Knight Frank.

Office take-up in Aberdeen is running at twice the pace of last year, a new study has found.

According to Knight Frank, the Granite City office market is on track to surpass its 2021 take-up total in just six months.

Confidence has picked up as a result of spiralling oil prices, the commercial property giant said.

The first quarter of 2022 has already seen deal completions equivalent to half of the office space transacted over the whole of last year, it added.

There is definitely a sense that conditions are improving.”

Matt Park, partner, Knight Frank.

Take-up has been buoyed by energy company Royal Dutch Shell following through with its decision to move its Aberdeen base into the Silver Fin Building on Union Street.

Knight Frank’s projections, based on active requirements and deals already under way, suggest more than 200,000sq ft of office space should conclude by the end of June.

This is 6,000sq ft more than the 194,000sq ft transacted last year.

‘Cautious optimism’

Knight Frank said there were signs of cautious optimism among occupiers, as workers return to the office and with oil prices likely to stay near recent highs.

The price of a barrel of crude has soared to levels not seen since 2014 since the start of the Ukraine crisis.

Energy and service companies make up the majority of demand for office space in Aberdeen, along with the professional services that support them.

There is more activity in the market and requirements from occupiers are slightly larger in size.”

Matt Park, partner in Knight Frank’s Aberdeen office, said: “We saw a strong finish to last year and into the start of 2022.

“Combining that with the deals we believe are close to conclusion or will be finalised by the summer, Aberdeen is on track to exceed last year’s total take-up in just six months.

“There is definitely a sense that conditions are improving.

“There is more activity in the market and requirements from occupiers are slightly larger in size.”

Matt Park, of Knight Frank.
Matt Park, of Knight Frank.

Mr Park added: “The Royal Dutch Shell move has been a big boost for the city centre and we would expect to see more companies assess their options as their workers return to the office.

“That said, while we believe this year will see a return of some positive momentum, 2023 is likely to see the recovery truly begin if the oil price can be sustained at current levels.

“We have not had an over-supply of space the way we currently do in previous cycles.

“But this could help drive activity as more occupiers get back to their offices and decide to explore the opportunities available to them, including re-purposed older buildings, over the course of the next 12 months.”

New west end letting

Meanwhile, Aberdeen firm Knight Property Group (KPG) has announced the letting of Balmoral House in the west end of Aberdeen to children’s charity Charlie House.

The charity has agreed a three-year lease of the building on Carden Place.

Extending to 3,875sq ft over four floors, the property is expected to provide an ideal base for a wide range of support services.

It will also be home to more than 50 staff and volunteers.

Balmoral House on Carden Place.
Balmoral House on Carden Place.

KPG founder and chairman James Barrack said: “We are very proud to have such a worthwhile charity as a tenant and also to be able to support the vital services it provides through the Barrack Charitable Trust.”

Last November the KPG-funded trust awarded £5,000 to the Charlie House Big Build Appeal.

The cash is going towards the initial interior design costs for a new specialist support centre for the charity on a four-acre site in the grounds of Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]