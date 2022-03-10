Eserv’s growing team moves into new west end office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eserv’s growing team moves into new west end office

By Keith Findlay
March 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 9:39 am
Eserv is up and running in its new office on Queen's Road, Aberdeen.
New contract wins and a fast-growing workforce have led to Aberdeen technology firm Eserv move into bigger premises in the city’s west end.

Eserv, which specialises in 3D digital twinning services for the offshore energy sector, is now based at 70 Queen’s Road.

The firm said its relocation from 18 Carden Place came on the back of a raft of contract wins and team expansion.

Headcount up by around a quarter

Staff numbers have grown by 10 to more than 40 in the past six months as the company focuses on expansion into new markets, including the subsea, renewables and nuclear sectors.

Eserv’s cloud-based software products and services give energy sector clients control over their integrity monitoring, and engineering data and models.

The firm, which was launched in 2015, says its AS-TEG digital twinning software has been revolutionary for the design, build and maintenance of complex industrial plants.

Cost-cutting technology

It claims its “proven solutions” allow clients to slash their on-site survey costs by more than 50% and work cycle times by half, while also reducing integrity and safety risks.

Chief executive Dan Millard said: “This move into a bigger headquarters is an exciting development for Eserv and represents our commitment to investing in the next phase of our growth.

“It’s also a testament to the success our team has experienced over the past 12 months.”

Eserv chief executive Dan Millard.

Mr Millard believes the firm’s technology can play a key supporting role in the energy industry meeting its net-zero targets.

He added: “Eserv understands there is a real need to provide operators with a solution that in the short to medium term supports them with lowering their onsite carbon footprint and in the long term works towards the future of autonomous industrial plants.

“Now, with a proven track record, it’s exciting to see more operators adopting our technology across their asset portfolios, as well as customers in new energy markets such as wind and nuclear.”

The Net Zero Technology Centre – formerly the Oil and Gas Technology Centre – and operators Neptune Energy, BP and Repsol Sinopec Resources UK were among early supporters of Eserve’s technology.

Clients of the firm include North Sea operator Neptune Energy.

Developing digital twins of Neptune’s assets in the UK, Norway and the Netherlands has allowed its engineers to carry out survey, inspection and verification work from onshore.

A digital twin of Neptune’s Cygnus platform also supported the development of detailed flight plans for drone-based surveys as part of a ground-breaking methane emissions study.

Eserv has said it is investing a six-figure sum into the research and development of new capabilities to allow it to expand into the subsea sector.

