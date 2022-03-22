Aberdeen businessman James Barrack to receive prestigious leadership award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen businessman James Barrack to receive prestigious leadership award

By Keith Findlay
March 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 11:28 am
James Barrack, of Knight Property Group
James Barrack, of Knight Property Group

North-east entrepreneur James Barrack is to receive a business leadership gong at the ninth annual Scottish Property Awards next week.

Mr Barrack is the chairman and founder of Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group.

His award is in recognition of his contribution to Scottish real estate, business and local communities.

It comes as he celebrates 35 years in business.

He launched Knight in 1987 and has since driven its growth and development across the logistics, office, industrial and trade counter sectors.

Scottish expansion

Knight has also expanded is operations to the central belt, with a particular interest in Edinburgh.

In 2009 Mr Barrack founded his own charitable trust to assist organisations cope with a downturn in donations due to the economic climate faced at the time.

The trust and Knight have donated more than £1.5 million to around 200 registered charities all over Scotland.

Mr Barrack’s business leadership award, sponsored by Bank of Scotland, will be presented before 700 professionals from the property sector at a ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday March 30.

Caroline Snowden, managing director of private groups, real estate and housing, Bank of Scotland, said: “Congratulations to James Barrack and the team at Knight Property Group for all their achievements and in receiving this highly regarded award.”

Business life beginnings

Mr Barrack’s entrepreneurial roots are to be found in a family business called JGB Group which he joined when he left school with “just three O levels” in 1985.

The firm, which was later sold to engineering group Motherwell Bridge, was essentially a haulage contractor, but also involved in a range of other industries such as printing, property, plant and labour hire.

Mr Barrack’s time was spent initially learning about different functions of the business in a range of labouring, accounts, purchase and sales roles.

He stayed with the firm for two years before he and his father, Hamish, left to start Chess Group, trading primarily in property and related work.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]