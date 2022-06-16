Commercial property lawyers tap into growing demand for north-east homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property lawyers tap into growing demand for north-east homes

By Keith Findlay
June 16, 2022, 6:00 am
l-r Callum McDonald, managing partner, Carolyn Richards, partner, and Heather Stephen, head of commercial property at Raeburn Christie Clarke & Wallace.
Law firm Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCCW) has beefed up its commercial property team amid growing demand for its services from residential developers.

Carolyn Richards joined the division as a partner at the start of this week from fellow north-east legal practice Burness Paull.

Callum McDonald, managing partner, RCCW.

Support for the housebuilders sits under commercial property at RCCW, pulling together a range of services focused on the different stages of residential projects.

The division looks after the legal needs of commercial and residential developers, as well as property investors, retailers, funders, housing associations, landlords, tenants, purchasers and sellers.

RCCW’s commercial property/housebuilding team was behind nearly 15% of Scotland’s private new-build sales last year.

The Aberdeen-based firm said this was a reflection of its position as a “trusted partner” for a portfolio of national and local housebuilders.

Nearly three decades of experience

Ms Richards is Granite City born and bred, having been educated at St Margaret’s School for Girls and Aberdeen University.

She boasts nearly 30 years’ experience of the new homes sector and, according to RCCW, has a deep understanding of the many issues faced by housebuilders.

RCCW, she will help lead a team supporting clients in setting up development sites and also the onward sales of new-build properties.

RCCW’s commercial property team helps housebuilders with their developments.

Managing partner Callum McDonald said: “Prior to taking up my current role I worked in the housebuilding sector, and I have known and admired Carolyn for many years.

“She is a very experienced commercial property lawyer and a fantastic addition to our team.”

Mr McDonald added: “She will allow us to continue to deliver excellent client service as the housebuilding sector rises to the challenge of meeting the demand for new-build housing, and as it continues to bounce back from the debilitating effects of the Covid pandemic.”

Growth market

Heather Stephen, head of commercial property, RCCW, said the new-build market was starting to return to pre-pandemic levels of activity and Ms Richards would be an asset.

Ms Stephen added: “Her unrivalled experience” in the sector will help us to continue to support our local and national clients with the first-class service for which we are known.”

Despite the challenges of Covid and Brexit, and in particular the increasing costs of materials and labour shortages, the new-build residential sector is showing strong performance as it emerges from more than two years of the coronavirus.

National House Building Council figures published earlier this year showed a 29% year-on-year increase in Scottish new-build completions in 2021. Volumes grew from 8,584 in 2020 to 11,063 last year.

RCCW’s total plot sales showed a 44% increase across the same period, from 1,141 at the end of 2020 to 1,653 last December.

Formed in 2004 through the merger of Raeburn Christie and fellow Aberdeen firm Clark & Wallace, RCCW is a full service law firm providing estate agency and financial services through offices in Aberdeen, Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

The firm now has 16 partners and a total of 119 staff across its branch network.

