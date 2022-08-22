EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale – and the city could buy it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale – and the city could buy it

By Alastair Gossip
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 22, 2022, 7:02 am
The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.
The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.

The Trinity Centre is to be put up for sale with the potential for an Aberdeen City Council buyout, The P&J can reveal.

The Press And Journal understands the Union Street complex will soon be marketed, with council documents confirming that fact.

Officials mapping out the £150 million city centre and beach masterplan have made councillors aware of the likely sale.

And they have mentioned the Trinity Centre as a possible next big purchase for Aberdeen City Council.

Last year, the city bought the former BHS premises and indoor market further down the Granite Mile.

Trinity Centre buyout ‘could help to further improve Union Street’

Chief planning officer David Dunne has said there is an “opportunity” to snap up the high street landmark.

Union Terrace Gardens on July 22 2022. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Union Terrace Gardens on July 22 2022. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The shopping centre is located in a strategic intervention area in Aberdeen city centre and its future repurposing could help to further improve the profile of Union Street,” he told councillors.

The Trinity Centre sits right across from the long-running work in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens.

Would you support Aberdeen City Council buying the Trinity Centre? Let us know what you want to be done with the Union Street site in the comment section below.

A spokesman has since clarified the local authority was told about the impending sale during the masterplanning work.

The Trinity Centre is at the heart of Aberdeen’s newly branded Union Street Central stretch, once eyed for pedestrianisation.

Earlier this year, councillors agreed to instead set it up for continued bus, bike and service access for at least the next five years.

‘Possibility’ Trinity Centre will be put up for sale in coming months

Centre management firm Ellandi only admit there is a “possibility” of a sale soon.

Currently, it is not listed on the market.

The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen's Union Street has not been put up for sale... yet. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen's Union Street has not been put up for sale… yet. Picture, taken December 2020, by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A source told us: “There is a possibility Aberdeen City Council wants to make the Trinity Centre part of the plans for Union Street.

“And it is definitely a possibility it will be sold.”

In 2015, Trinity Centre was bought, along with another six UK shopping malls, for a combined £260m.

Earlier this month, news broke of Brookfield’s £140m purchase of nearby Union Square.

That reported price is £135m lower than the cost of building the mall.

Additionally, it is £10m under a recent valuation by selling agents JLL.

‘A business rates bill on stilts’: Empty shops a yearly £500,000 hit to council coffers

Questions will now be asked about what to do with the shopping centre, given the troubled high street.

Opening in 1984, Norwich Union spent £20m to build Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as oil boomed.

Currently, Ellandi is advertising seven shops and three kiosks in the once-bustling mall.

The former Debenhams in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen would cost the city council £420,000 in business rates every year. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The former Debenhams in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen would cost the city council £420,000 in business rates every year. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

One of those is the former three-floor Debenhams premises, which alone costs £412,800 in business rates every year.

Altogether, the empty shops could hit the public purse nearly £525,000 annually.

“It’s a business rates bill on stilts,” one yet-to-be convinced councillor joked.

Could the city council demolish Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre?

But there is one answer to a potential sudden half-a-million-pound liability.

Firms have previously knocked down empty premises to avoid the huge bills.

Ellandi's floorplan of the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. It shows the empty units, including the former Debenhams department store, within. Picture by Ellandi.
Ellandi’s floorplan of the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. It shows the empty units, including the former Debenhams department store, within. Picture by Ellandi.

The council could then find some other use for the site, set in a prime location on the Granite Mile.

What could the city do with the Trinity Centre site?

Read what one leading north-east architect suggests here.

However, the council spokesman said demolition would “appear difficult” due to the integrated public car park off Wapping Street.

Furthermore, he stressed that any “repurposing” the officials mention would only be a matter for the current or future owners.

The SNP and Liberal Democrat partnership in charge of the council is yet to comment on the chances of a buyout, having been asked on Thursday.

The future of Aberdeen

