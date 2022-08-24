Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see ‘trickle-down’ effect of high oil prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see ‘trickle-down’ effect of high oil prices

By Keith Findlay
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:20 am
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.

Big revenues for North Sea oil and gas producers on the back of high oil prices have yet to “trickle down” to much of the supply chain, a leading Aberdeen lawyer has said.

Bob Ruddiman added: “It doesn’t happen immediately. It takes time in a market of tight supply and high commodity prices.”

The Aberdeen-based head of energy at Burness Paull was speaking after the law firm announced its own big increases in profits and revenue.

Staff bonuses worth at least £2,500

Staff across the practice are cashing in on annual bonuses worth 5% of their salary or £2,500, whichever is highest, after a 7% jump in profits to £35.7 million.

Revenue grew by 9% to £78.6m during the year to July 31, with Burness Paull citing strengths in corporate finance, real estate, banking, funds, dispute resolution and employment as the main drivers.

“This was supplemented by strong growth in areas such as technology, restructuring and insolvency, tax and public law,” a spokesman for the firm added.

This is a strong set of results, particularly in the face of economic headwinds arising from global inflation and the conflict in Ukraine during the second half of our reporting period.”

Peter Lawson, chairman, Burness Paull.

Burness Paull employs 600 people, including 86 partners, across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

About 100 staff are currently working out of the office in Union Plaza, Aberdeen.

Mr Ruddiman said the firm’s overall financial performance and activity levels were reflected in the Granite City operation during 2021-22.

Energy reboot

He added: “Pre-COP26, everybody assumed there was energy in abundance.

“But the horror of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made us have a rethink about energy security.”

This reboot is creating new opportunities – meaning extra work for Burness Paull’s Aberdeen team.

War in Ukraine has changed the global debate over energy.

Activity levels in the north-east office have been boosted by renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate and urban regeneration projects, as well as work linked to North Sea exploration and production and energy services, Mr Ruddiman said.

He added: “We believe we are well-placed for growth, albeit with headwinds.”

Environmental, social and governance were a “significant element of everything we have done” during the past year,” he said.

Cyber security issues were also prominent, with several energy sector clients affected.

The horror of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made us have a rethink about energy security.

Bob Ruddiman, head of energy, Burness Paull.

Activities highlighted by the firm as “noteable” in its review of 2021-22 include its supporting clients in the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round and wider energy transition.

Burness Paull also pointed to repeat instructions from major technology clients such as Amazon Web Services, Comcast, ITN, Sky, Bolt and Cazoo.

The firm’s partner ranks were bolstered by the addition of eight lateral hires, including “two of Scotland’s leading practitioners” – Richard Smith and
Jennifer Wilkie, both recruited from Brodies – as part of a strategic move into family law during the last trading year.

A further five partners have been appointed since the year-end. They are among 58 promotions, including six directors, 11 senior associates, 17 associates and 19 senior solicitors.

Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson said: “This is a strong set of results, particularly in the face of economic headwinds arising from global inflation and the conflict in Ukraine during the second half of our reporting period.

“Technology, ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance), financial regulation, immigration and public law are all examples of where the regulatory and risk burden on our clients is increasing, and where we are providing increased levels of advice.”

Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson.

He added: “Our performance is testament to the level of expertise and dedication right across the firm, and we have continued to strengthen the team with a number of well-deserved promotions and lateral hires in key practice areas where we see scope for further growth.

“Attracting, developing and retaining the right people is key to our ability to service clients. We want to make sure our people are well remunerated for the work they do, which is why the all-staff bonus is important.”

