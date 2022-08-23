Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local

By Findlay Grant
August 23, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:48 pm
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.

A Moray town has become one of the first in Scotland to introduce a digital gift card.

Elgin Gift Card has already proved popular since its launch in 2018 – with more than £70,000 of them bought.

Now buyers can choose between a physical or digital version of the voucher.

Digital e-cards can be sent to the recipient’s phone instantly as either a text or email. Using a Love Local app, recipients of the e-card can then add the balance to their digital wallet, and make their purchase using Apple Pay or Google Pay either online or in-store.

The scheme has been introduced by Elgin BID to support businesses and futureproof the town by enhancing digital connectedness.

Gemma Cruickshank, BID manager, said: “The £70,000 that has been spent on Elgin Gift Cards is just the tip of the iceberg, as we know that people typically spend around 65% more when they go and redeem their card – that is over £115,000 locked into the Elgin economy, supporting local businesses.

“We’re introducing the digital version of the Elgin Gift Card to make it even more convenient and appealing for customers.

Encouraging shoppers to stay local

“It’s not only the convenience factor of buying gifts though, it’s adapting to how people want to pay both now and in the future.”

More than 90 businesses currently accept the Elgin Gift Card as payment, including shops, salons, hotels and food and drink businesses.

Juliette Buchan, co-director of beer taproom Against The Grain, believes the move will encourage more people to support local businesses.

“My past employer used to give out Elgin Gift Cards to staff at Christmas,” she said. “It was brilliant as we could use it in a variety of different businesses in Elgin. I believe the new digital version of the Elgin Gift Card will attract even more people to use the card. It makes it easy and convenient for those who are out of the area to send a gift, for last-minute gifts, and to show your support for local businesses.

“Elgin has a strong community and a good feel to it. If we don’t support local, then we’ll lose the businesses in our town centre. It’s as simple as that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood's new boss 'really encouraged' by what he's seen in first few months in…
1
Jennifer Iannolo, founder and CEO of New York-based Imperia.
New York-based entrepreneurship expert starts new Aberdeen role
1
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. FM Nicola Sturgeon visits AGCC Picture shows; Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications AGCC (left) and Nicola Sturgeon. Aberdeen. Supplied by AGCC Date; 22/08/2022 Aberdeen , Scotland, Monday, 22 August 2022 Nicola Sturgeon at AGCC Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Don't make Aberdeen 'pick up the tab' of energy crisis - Chamber tells first…
0
Post Thumbnail
1,500 extra meals to break even: Torry businesses hit out at cost-of-living crisis
3
Dr Hassan Abbas is to open a Botox training academy in Aberdeen.
New Botox training academy to open in Aberdeen city centre
0
FILE PICS OF SCOTTISH POWER PROTEST Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joins a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Energy giant Scottish Power, West Regent Street, Glasgow, under the banner Power to the People. August 12, 2022. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.
‘Enormous opportunity, enormous headache’: How viable is energy nationalisation?
0
The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen's Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - and the…
0
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
1
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
1
Natalie Perks.
Family and friends gave north businesswoman Natalie Perks the courage and self-belief she needed…
1

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Philip Maybury was jailed. Picture shows; Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband's savings