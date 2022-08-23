Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray town has become one of the first in Scotland to introduce a digital gift card.

Elgin Gift Card has already proved popular since its launch in 2018 – with more than £70,000 of them bought.

Now buyers can choose between a physical or digital version of the voucher.

Digital e-cards can be sent to the recipient’s phone instantly as either a text or email. Using a Love Local app, recipients of the e-card can then add the balance to their digital wallet, and make their purchase using Apple Pay or Google Pay either online or in-store.

The scheme has been introduced by Elgin BID to support businesses and futureproof the town by enhancing digital connectedness.

Gemma Cruickshank, BID manager, said: “The £70,000 that has been spent on Elgin Gift Cards is just the tip of the iceberg, as we know that people typically spend around 65% more when they go and redeem their card – that is over £115,000 locked into the Elgin economy, supporting local businesses.

“We’re introducing the digital version of the Elgin Gift Card to make it even more convenient and appealing for customers.

Encouraging shoppers to stay local

“It’s not only the convenience factor of buying gifts though, it’s adapting to how people want to pay both now and in the future.”

More than 90 businesses currently accept the Elgin Gift Card as payment, including shops, salons, hotels and food and drink businesses.

Juliette Buchan, co-director of beer taproom Against The Grain, believes the move will encourage more people to support local businesses.

“My past employer used to give out Elgin Gift Cards to staff at Christmas,” she said. “It was brilliant as we could use it in a variety of different businesses in Elgin. I believe the new digital version of the Elgin Gift Card will attract even more people to use the card. It makes it easy and convenient for those who are out of the area to send a gift, for last-minute gifts, and to show your support for local businesses.

“Elgin has a strong community and a good feel to it. If we don’t support local, then we’ll lose the businesses in our town centre. It’s as simple as that.”