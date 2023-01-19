CS Group relocates HQ to Aberdeenshire business park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CS Group relocates HQ to Aberdeenshire business park

By Keith Findlay
January 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 9:13 am
Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park in Westhill, near Aberdeen. Image: Knight Property Group
Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park in Westhill, near Aberdeen. Image: Knight Property Group

Commercial cleaning and packaging company Contract Solutions Group (CS Group) has relocated its headquarters from Dyce, Aberdeen, to nearby Westhill.

The move involves 20 head office staff and follows CS Group signing a 10-year lease for the 2,500sq ft first floor suite in Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park.

Managing director Andy Imrie said: “We are forging ahead with our growth plans and this new head office will help accommodate our growing team.

“The space is high quality and ideal for our current and future requirements.”

Contract Solutions Group managing director Andy Imrie. Image: Knight Property Group

CS Group has operated for more than 40 years.

The company has ambitious growth plans aimed at doubling turnover over the next three years.

This is expected to be driven by a new focus on technology-based products and continued expansion in Scotland, along with new product and service lines into existing and targeted markets.

The growth plans are expected to deliver new jobs on top of the 300-plus staff already employed by the group.

‘Great news for the Aberdeen market’

CS Group’s new “plug and play” accommodation, Pavilion 11 and the rest of the Aberdeenshire business park are owned by Knight Property Group.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Aberdeen-based Knight, said: “This property has generated good interest and the deal is great news for the Aberdeen market.

“We wish Andy and all the team at CS Group every success as they expand the business.”

Knight Property Group managing director Howard Crawshaw. Image: Michal Wachucik

Kingshill Park was developed speculatively by Knight in four phases.

Pavilion 11 was part of the latest development phase, being completed in 2021.

It offers Grade A office space, complete with air conditioning, electric car charging points, “high-performance wall and roof cladding” and column-free space internally.

Previous phases of development have attracted occupiers including Cala Homes, Swagelok, Acumen Financial Planning, Awilco Drilling, StormGeo, Lockton, PanGeo Subsea, Donaldsons Timber and Mermaid Subsea.

Property specialists Savills and Ryden are joint agents for Knight at Pavilion 11.

