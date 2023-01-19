CS Group relocates HQ to Aberdeenshire business park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Commercial cleaning and packaging company Contract Solutions Group (CS Group) has relocated its headquarters from Dyce, Aberdeen, to nearby Westhill.

The move involves 20 head office staff and follows CS Group signing a 10-year lease for the 2,500sq ft first floor suite in Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park.

Managing director Andy Imrie said: “We are forging ahead with our growth plans and this new head office will help accommodate our growing team.

“The space is high quality and ideal for our current and future requirements.”

CS Group has operated for more than 40 years.

The company has ambitious growth plans aimed at doubling turnover over the next three years.

This is expected to be driven by a new focus on technology-based products and continued expansion in Scotland, along with new product and service lines into existing and targeted markets.

The growth plans are expected to deliver new jobs on top of the 300-plus staff already employed by the group.

‘Great news for the Aberdeen market’

CS Group’s new “plug and play” accommodation, Pavilion 11 and the rest of the Aberdeenshire business park are owned by Knight Property Group.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Aberdeen-based Knight, said: “This property has generated good interest and the deal is great news for the Aberdeen market.

“We wish Andy and all the team at CS Group every success as they expand the business.”

Kingshill Park was developed speculatively by Knight in four phases.

Pavilion 11 was part of the latest development phase, being completed in 2021.

It offers Grade A office space, complete with air conditioning, electric car charging points, “high-performance wall and roof cladding” and column-free space internally.

Previous phases of development have attracted occupiers including Cala Homes, Swagelok, Acumen Financial Planning, Awilco Drilling, StormGeo, Lockton, PanGeo Subsea, Donaldsons Timber and Mermaid Subsea.

Property specialists Savills and Ryden are joint agents for Knight at Pavilion 11.