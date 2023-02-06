North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show

By Keith Findlay
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 8:03 am
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to West Highland pudding-maker John-Eric Ritchie, of Ritchies of Aultbea.

He told us spiralling costs had “made life really tough” and that more support to mitigate rocketing energy bills would “help enormously”.

How and why did you start in business?

I’m from Aultbea, on Loch Ewe in Wester Ross, and on leaving Gairloch High School I alternated between fishing and farming, ending up spending three-and-a-half years working at Buchan Meat’s abattoir in Turriff.

I then worked offshore as an industrial cleaner in places like Kazakhstan and Norway, latterly with Stork Aqua-Dyne.

But the work wasn’t steady and I wanted something different.

I’m very proud of the fact that today the whole of the north of Scotland has access to black puddings made from my granny’s old family recipe.”

I had always planned to set up and run my own business, and 21 years ago the time was right.

My father had made black puddings when he had a butcher-grocery business in Mellon Charles, near Aultbea.

We decided to create a new business making both black and white puddings.

I’m very proud of the fact the whole of the north of Scotland today has access to black puddings made from my granny’s old family recipe, which was handed down through countless generations to her.

The white pudding is made to my father’s recipe, and more recently we started making haggis to my recipe.

I continued working offshore for another two years while we got the business up and running. I then decided to join my father full time.

How did you get to where you are today?

We worked long and hard hours, making and preparing everything by hand, using ingredients from various suppliers across the north.

We then had to market our puddings to shops and hotels from John o’ Groats to Aberdeen on the east coast, and Durness to Dornie in the west.

Without the support of these small, independent shops and hotels the business would never have worked.

We used to go to Inverness Farmers’ Market, the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, in Portsoy, and Turriff Show, giving out hot pudding samples.

This kind of promotion won us many new orders.

It also allowed me to tell the late Queen all about our puddings when she visited Turriff Show a few years ago.

Who helped you?

Friends, family and former work colleagues couldn’t have been more supportive – they really wanted us to succeed.

We also owe a debt to people who have helped with the business over the years.

And the Federation of Small Businesses has always been there as a safety net, providing useful advice when needed.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Don’t rely on others, free yourself by starting your own business and make sure you have a good accountant.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not pushing myself to seize more of the opportunities that came my way. It’s all too easy to find reasons for not doing things but if you don’t try, you don’t win.

What is your greatest achievement?

My son, Scott, is my greatest achievement and pleasure – he’s a great boy.

I’m also very proud to have spoken to the late Queen at Turriff Show, and that I’m a retained fire fighter with the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service locally – they need our support.

Mr Ritchie meets the late Queen at the 150th Turriff Show in 2014. Image: Morag Martin/Ceamara Photography

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

The recent cost increases have made life really tough for us. Trying to absorb the electricity, ingredient and fuel costs without passing them on to customers has been extremely difficult, as it has been for so many businesses throughout the country.

Helping businesses like ours out financially after the electricity price cap ends at the end of March would help enormously.

What do you still hope to achieve?

My dream is to expand the business by building a small factory and employing locals.

There is not much for them here but there are lots of opportunities. We could do so much together.

What do you do to relax?

Fish for brown trout, keep bees – I have six hives – and spend time with my son.

The West Highlands businessman likes to relax with his bees.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Jordan Peterson on YouTube.

What do you waste your money on?

I sometimes think it’s keeping bees and sheep on my croft, but I love it really.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Shave – I have to be clean-shaven to wear the fire service’s breathing apparatus and have my breakfast.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a 2012 Audi A3 two-litre Quattro and would love to swap it for an Audi RS6.

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Buyout at Aberdeenshire company PMC Property Management
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
One's projects tailor-made to drive forward north-east economy
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
3
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
ASPC property experts 'coming home' in Aberdeen city centre relocation
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
North-east housing market: Where is it heading in 2023?
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
House prices fell in Aberdeen in 2022 but rose in Aberdeenshire

Most Read

1
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
6
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
7
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
8
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
9
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
John-Eric Ritchie with a pair of his puddings. Image: DCT Media
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented