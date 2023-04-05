Johnstone House in Aberdeen snapped up by US investors for £5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Johnstone House in Aberdeen snapped up by US investors for £5m

Tenants of the office building on Rose Street in the city’s West End include law firm Ledingham Chalmers.

By Erikka Askeland
Johnstone House, Aberdeen
Investors behind the deal for the Granite city property expect to benefit from a “seismic shift in energy policy” both in the US and UK.

Aberdeen building Johnstone House has been acquired by US investors for £5 million as a Granite City office market looks “resurgent”.

Norlin JH said the property on Rose Street was “perfectly placed” to meet a recovery in demand for offices, particularly in the West End nearby newer, prime Grade A offices including the Capitol and Silver Fin.

The area has recently attracted energy giant Shell as well as a number of smaller supply chain companies.

John Fichthorn, one of the lead US investors behind the deal, also expects Granite City property to benefit from a “seismic shift in energy policy” both in the US and UK.

Johnstone House in Aberdeen. Image: Norlin

In the US, energy investment has been boosted by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which is spurring investment in energy firms transitioning to renewables.

Focus is now firmly on security of supply and faster adoption of renewables; and the Aberdeenshire economy has the skills base to play a leading global role.”

The UK and Scottish Governments have also signalled support for the energy industry.

The was backed by Norlin Ventures, Fishpool Ventures and Norlin Aberdeen US, controlled by Mr Fichthorn.

The investor, a high profile hedge fund manager in the US, said: “We see favourable investment conditions for the UK in general and Aberdeen in particular.

“There has been a seismic shift in energy policy both globally and in the UK.

“Focus is now firmly on security of supply and faster adoption of renewables; and the Aberdeenshire economy has the skills base to play a leading global role.”

In a statement, the firm said Cambridge & Counties Bank also backed the transaction.

Johnstone House ‘perfectly placed’

The five-storey multi-let building had been put on the market at the end of 2022 by real estate consultancy Knight Frank for offers in excess of £5.45m.

James Beeton from Belfast-based Norlin JH said the Aberdeen market was coming back after a “protracted subdued period”.

He said:  “Over the past year, Aberdeen’s commercial office market has seen resurgent leasing post a protracted subdued period substantially below five-year average uptake.

“We envisage a shortage of the right type of supply within the city centre, so with an established high quality tenant base already in place and a degree of vacant space to reposition into the market, we felt that Johnstone House was perfectly placed – and ideally located – to meet the growing demand.”

Johnstone House provides 52,378 square feet of office space, one third of which is currently vacant and will be repositioned and brought to market later this year.

Tenants of the building on Rose Street include law firm Ledingham Chalmers and restructuring specialist FRP Advisory.

Norlin was advised on the transaction by Gunnercooke LLP, Savills and Kingfisher Property Finance Limited.

Editor's Picks