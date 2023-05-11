Aberdeenshire whisky business toasts £1 million warehouse investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire whisky business toasts £1 million warehouse investment

New facility allows buyers around the world to monitor their precious casks.

By Keith Findlay
Whisky Hammer's founding duo, brothers Daniel and Craig Milne
Whisky Hammer's founding duo, brothers Daniel and Craig Milne. Image: Weber Shandwick

Still Spirit, the retail arm of Aberdeenshire business Whisky Hammer, has opened a new warehouse after a £1 million investment.

The entrepreneurial brothers behind both enterprises, Daniel and Craig Milne, believe it will enhance the benefits of whisky cask ownership for investors around the world.

They say their new warehouse in Udny, near Ellon, boasts “industry-leading” technology.

This includes a bespoke storage system and management software which displays each cask’s history at a glance.

Whisky casks in the new warehouse. Image: Weber Shandwick

With capacity for more than 2,000 casks, the warehouse has been “carefully developed to allow Still Spirit to offer a full suite of cask services to private customers around the world”, a spokeswoman for Whisky Hammer/Still Spirit said.

These services include whisky casks acquisitions, storage, tastings, and re-racking, through to help with selling casks or bottling.

Still Spirit owns and verifies all casks available for sale, storing them in its warehouse, where strict HM Revenue and Customs’ guidelines are followed to ensure the proper ownership paperwork is delivered to the owner.

‘Milestone achievement’

Daniel Milne, managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, said: “Craig and I are extremely proud to be able to open our cask warehouse in Aberdeenshire.

“This is a milestone achievement for us as it showcases our drive for further establishment in the whisky industry, with a notable focus on ‘doing it right’.

“With Still Spirit, we can offer whisky enthusiasts worldwide the chance to own and monitor their own casks with confidence.

£1m has been invested in the new facility. Image: Weber Shandwick

Still Spirit’s catalogue features more than 1,000 casks from in excess of 80 distilleries.

These contain single malt, single grain and blended whiskies with a variety of vintages.

All casks are owned by the group, have been verified for quality and authenticity, and are monitored daily by the warehouse team.

Clients can manage their cask requirements via Still Spirit’s website.

This allows them to monitor their investments, or arrange visits to the warehouse and tastings as the whisky matures.

Business background

Whisky Hammer hosts monthly auctions of rare and often very expensive spirits to buyers around the globe.

It notched up a world record last year when a rare cask of Macallan single malt at one of its auctions sold for more than £915,000.

The Milne brothers, born in Macduff, founded Whisky Hammer in 2016.

They opened their Still Spirit premises in Udny – a whisky shop, e-commerce site and dram bar offering more than 100 rare whiskies – in 2020.

A year later they sold a 49% stake in Whisky Hammer to a Hong Kong-based investor, Rare Whisky Holdings, in a multi-million-pound deal.

