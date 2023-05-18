Highland League clubs set for meeting to discuss Conference League proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League clubs set for meeting to discuss Conference League proposal

Clubs were sent the final proposal on the potential new division last week for consideration ahead of a vote at the Scottish FA's AGM in June.

By Callum Law
Highland League clubs are holding a meeting to discuss the Conference League proposal
Breedon Highland League clubs are set to hold a special management committee meeting tonight to discuss the proposed Conference League.

The final proposal for the potential new division to sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues was sent out to clubs that are full members of the Scottish FA last week.

Clubs will vote on the plan at the SFA’s AGM on June 6 and as they consider the details of the proposal Highland League sides have arranged a special meeting to discuss it.

The proposal

In the proposal which has been produced by the pyramid working group the Conference League would comprise four Premiership colts teams, four sides from the Lowland League and two teams from the Highland League and would start in season 2024-25.

The colts teams would be unable to get promoted or relegated with the division funded by a sizeable participation fee from the Premiership clubs.

There is still the unknown of who the four colts teams would be. Celtic, Rangers and Hearts have fielded their youngsters in the Lowland League for the past two seasons and are likely candidates.

But Aberdeen, who were expected in some quarters to be the fourth team, pulled out earlier this week.

The reason for the proposed split of four Lowland League clubs compared with two from the Highland League was at the Highland League’s own request to protect the division.

Since the Conference League idea was first mooted it has proved highly contentious and sparked a lot of debate.

Those behind the proposal believe in the long-term it could improve the fortunes of the Scotland national team by exposing some of the country’s brightest prospects to senior football at an earlier age.

The success of other countries internationally who have colts teams in their pyramid – such as Croatia – has also been highlighted.

However, those opposed to the plan have expressed anger that teams below the SPFL would be pushed a step further away from the Scottish Leagues by the introduction of the Conference League.

Prior to receiving the final proposal a number of Highland League clubs had expressed their opposition to the idea and also asked for feedback from their supporters.

It seems like the debate will run and run up until the vote.

  • Lossie’s Brew available

Elsewhere, in other Highland League news Lossiemouth midfielder Darren Brew is available for transfer.

The Aviemore-based Englishman joined the Coasters from Strathspey Thistle in February but is now set to move to the Aberdeen area.

Interested parties are asked to contact Lossie chairman Alan McIntosh by email on lossiemouthfc@highlandleague.com or by phone on 07890 749053.

