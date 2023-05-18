Highland League clubs set for meeting to discuss Conference League proposal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League clubs are set to hold a special management committee meeting tonight to discuss the proposed Conference League.

The final proposal for the potential new division to sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues was sent out to clubs that are full members of the Scottish FA last week.

Clubs will vote on the plan at the SFA’s AGM on June 6 and as they consider the details of the proposal Highland League sides have arranged a special meeting to discuss it.

The proposal

In the proposal which has been produced by the pyramid working group the Conference League would comprise four Premiership colts teams, four sides from the Lowland League and two teams from the Highland League and would start in season 2024-25.

The colts teams would be unable to get promoted or relegated with the division funded by a sizeable participation fee from the Premiership clubs.

There is still the unknown of who the four colts teams would be. Celtic, Rangers and Hearts have fielded their youngsters in the Lowland League for the past two seasons and are likely candidates.

But Aberdeen, who were expected in some quarters to be the fourth team, pulled out earlier this week.

The reason for the proposed split of four Lowland League clubs compared with two from the Highland League was at the Highland League’s own request to protect the division.

Since the Conference League idea was first mooted it has proved highly contentious and sparked a lot of debate.

Those behind the proposal believe in the long-term it could improve the fortunes of the Scotland national team by exposing some of the country’s brightest prospects to senior football at an earlier age.

The success of other countries internationally who have colts teams in their pyramid – such as Croatia – has also been highlighted.

However, those opposed to the plan have expressed anger that teams below the SPFL would be pushed a step further away from the Scottish Leagues by the introduction of the Conference League.

Prior to receiving the final proposal a number of Highland League clubs had expressed their opposition to the idea and also asked for feedback from their supporters.

It seems like the debate will run and run up until the vote.

Lossie’s Brew available

Elsewhere, in other Highland League news Lossiemouth midfielder Darren Brew is available for transfer.

The Aviemore-based Englishman joined the Coasters from Strathspey Thistle in February but is now set to move to the Aberdeen area.

Interested parties are asked to contact Lossie chairman Alan McIntosh by email on lossiemouthfc@highlandleague.com or by phone on 07890 749053.