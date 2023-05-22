Bridge of Don architects complete merger to meet growing demand

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tinto Architecture, based in Bridge of Don, has completed a merger with another north-east firm.

The Aberdeenshire architecture and interior design firm has combined with Deeside Architects Studio.

The firms said the merger will help meet growing client demand and aid delivery on larger-scale projects.

It following an exceptional period of growth for TINTO.

Recent project wins in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Kingston Upon Thames, Birmingham and Norwich continue to see the firm expand across the UK with a focus on expanding the offering geographically to support growth.

Tinto Architecture projects and appointments

Tinto has carried out work inside V&A Dundee, Wallace Tower at Aberdeen’s Seaton Park and at Aberdeen Science Centre.

The firm is currently working to win approval for a plan for 29 flats in Broad Hill.

From today, Deeside Architects will begin trading as Tinto Architecture Ltd.

This deal brings the headcount of the Tinto Architecture team to 12. The expectation is headcount will grow to 15 by the end of this year.

Principal of Deeside Architects Studio Catriona Tanner will step into the role of design director of Tinto.

Meanwhile Stephen Martin will be promoted from his role as associate at Tinto to a technical director.

Richard Tinto, managing director at Tinto Architecture, said: “Catriona’s breadth of larger practice experience and outstanding design capabilities will help us deliver larger scale projects for our clients.

“We will be able to ensure that her client base is well looked after whilst we can confidently increase our capability and capacity on larger projects.

“This move also sees our current design and delivery lead Richard Slater free to follow his own passions, establishing himself as a sole practitioner.”

Ms Tanner added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take my design-led studio to new levels.

“As I have been growing the practice, it felt right to take the leap with Richard and the team and their range and depth of complimentary experience and skills.”