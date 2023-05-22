Bridge of Don architects complete merger to meet growing demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Don architects complete merger to meet growing demand

The move follows an exceptional period of growth for Tinto Architecture, with projects across the UK.

By Rob McLaren
Stephen Martin, Richard Tinto and Catriona Tanner of Tinto Architecture. Image: Tinto Architecture
Stephen Martin, Richard Tinto and Catriona Tanner of Tinto Architecture. Image: Tinto Architecture

Tinto Architecture, based in Bridge of Don, has completed a merger with another north-east firm.

The Aberdeenshire architecture and interior design firm has combined with Deeside Architects Studio.

The firms said the merger will help meet growing client demand and aid delivery on larger-scale projects.

It following an exceptional period of growth for TINTO.

Recent project wins in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Kingston Upon Thames, Birmingham and Norwich continue to see the firm expand across the UK with a focus on expanding the offering geographically to support growth.

Tinto Architecture projects and appointments

Tinto has carried out work inside V&A Dundee, Wallace Tower at Aberdeen’s Seaton Park and at Aberdeen Science Centre.

The firm is currently working to win approval for a plan for 29 flats in Broad Hill.

Third proposed design for new Park Road flats. Image: Tinto Architecture

From today, Deeside Architects will begin trading as Tinto Architecture Ltd.

This deal brings the headcount of the Tinto Architecture team to 12. The expectation is headcount will grow to 15 by the end of this year.

Principal of Deeside Architects Studio Catriona Tanner will step into the role of design director of Tinto.

Meanwhile Stephen Martin will be promoted from his role as associate at Tinto to a technical director.

Richard Tinto, managing director at Tinto Architecture, said: “Catriona’s breadth of larger practice experience and outstanding design capabilities will help us deliver larger scale projects for our clients.

Richard Tinto and Catriona Tanner. Image: Tinto Architecture

“We will be able to ensure that her client base is well looked after whilst we can confidently increase our capability and capacity on larger projects.

“This move also sees our current design and delivery lead Richard Slater free to follow his own passions, establishing himself as a sole practitioner.”

Ms Tanner added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take my design-led studio to new levels.

“As I have been growing the practice, it felt right to take the leap with Richard and the team and their range and depth of complimentary experience and skills.”

