Carrbridge businesswoman Audra Crilley explains why she’s always losing her squirty bottles

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Audra Crilley, of Carrbridge, who runs professional cleaning and holiday property care firm Help Management.

How and why did you start in business?

Originally from Glasgow, I’ve lived in Carrbridge for the past 27 years. I studied business studies, while my four children were growing up, and then spent five years with a company that manages holiday lets in Cairngorms National Park. I learned a lot, loved what I did, saw lots of opportunities and wanted to do the same sort of thing in my own way. This meant taking a year out, due to a restrictive covenant clause in my contract of employment. I took on my first property in 2013 and still manage it today.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through lots of hard work, sweat and sometimes tears. I really do love my work, not least because I’m supported by a superb team – my two daughters, Suzie and Vicky, plus Maria and two others on an as-and-when basis.

We are all very close and it’s a true family business. Help Management works with owners who really appreciate all we do for them, keeping their properties in tip-top condition. This covers general maintenance and includes window cleaning, looking after hot tubs and gardening. I’m also on hand 24/7 should guests have any problems.

Over the past 10 years I’ve taken on properties in Carrbridge, Nethy Bridge, Boat of Garten and Aviemore. I like to keep travelling times to a minimum so we’re not stretched on changeover days. All the hard work I’ve put in to finding high-end properties has paid off and I can now cherry-pick the ones I want to serve.

Who helped you?

Aside from my wonderful staff, my family have encouraged and backed me to the hilt.

My friends too – on one hectic day they even had to help me clean. But when it comes to individuals, David Sutherland, formally of Tulloch Homes, really stands out. We’d meet for coffee, and he’d give me advice and some amazing contacts. And then there’s the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), which is always there with help and advice when needed. I’m insured through FSB Insurance Service.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Service quality means everything, so don’t be too greedy and take on more than you can chew. Invaluable advice.

What is your biggest mistake?

Nothing dramatic, but I’m renowned for leaving my squirty cleaning bottles behind in the last property I visited.

What is your greatest achievement?

My four children, but I’m also really proud of the superb business I’ve created.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Unfortunately, we were forced to increase prices this year but we kept them as low as possible.We all have fuel cards, which helps a lot. The main problem in Strathspey is the lack of affordable accommodation for local people – it makes finding staff really tricky.

What do you still hope to achieve?

In the next couple of years I want to take a step back, retire and pass the business on to my daughters. Hopefully, they’ll be able to pass it on to the next generation as a thriving business. So far, I have six granddaughters and a grandson, and I’m hoping that one of them will keep my legacy alive.

What do you do to relax?

Walk my beautiful but demanding German wire-haired pointer, read a little and enjoy a wee soak in my hot tub – I feel that I deserve it.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading Wilbur Smith’s Elephant Song – he’s a marvellous writer. And I’m engrossed in Outlander on TV.

What do you waste your money on?

Hares. I love hares and I have a sitting room full of hare ornaments. Also, and this is not a waste, I love to treat my large family to Sunday lunch every now and again.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Take my dog out in my bare feet. Grounding is so good for the soul – and the soles – in the morning.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’ve got a Transit custom van for work and a Volvo for home life. I used to dream of an Audi R8, but after my kids bought me a driving experience in St Andrews as a Christmas present I have to say that I preferred the Porsche. So, it would now be a Porsche Jeep – I’m too old for a wee sports car.