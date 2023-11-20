Bullet Liner business brilliant for Aberdeen self-starter Colin Duncan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bullet Liner business brilliant for Aberdeen self-starter Colin Duncan

But life would be even sweeter if he could see his beloved Banff team 'on the telly'.

Colin Duncan, of CMD Coatings.
Colin Duncan, of CMD Coatings. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Colin Duncan, owner of Aberdeen firm CMD Coatings, a licensed supplier of Bullet Liner. 

How and why did you start in business?

I was made redundant in May 2023. Thinking over my options, I quickly realised I wanted to work for myself so decided to give it a go.

At around the same time my good friend, Jason Millar, was working in Bahrain. For three years Jason had used an amazing (specialist coatings) product called Bullet Liner.

We instantly knew there would be a gap in the Aberdeen market for products like this so I bought the business, we packed everything up and moved it all to Aberdeen.

This was the birth of CMD Coatings. We now have a fully functioning auto body shop, with a ramp, and a mobile service for coating roofs and concrete works. It’s taken a few months to get everything prepared, but now I’m confident all our hard work is going to really pay off.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s taken more time and hard work than I expected, and I’ve invested my own savings into the company to get things going. In these first few months Jason and I have done a lot of the work in-house to limit the cost of hiring in help.

I don’t think I’d be where I am today without the support of my dad, George Duncan, who still lives up in Banff. He’s a one-man sales team and definitely has the gift of the gab.

Colin Duncan and Jason Millar at CMD Coatings.
Colin Duncan and Jason Millar at CMD Coatings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who helped you?

Besides my dad, our advisor at Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire, Gordon Forbes, has been amazing. I’m so grateful for the free services he’s given us.

We’ve invested a lot in our business premises (in Bucksburn) and had the support of our landlord through the whole renovation process. I’ve recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses, and I know its membership benefits will save me a fortune as CMD Coatings develops and grows.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

We all make mistakes. What matters is how we learn and grow afterwards. I’m sure I’ll make more mistakes in the future, but right now I’m ready and really excited to move the business onto the next level.

What is your biggest mistake?

I underestimated how hard it would be to get the business going, even with the great support we’ve had. It can be difficult to stay positive, especially when you’re worrying about everything that can go wrong, but I strongly feel that if you put in the effort and keep a level head, you can succeed.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m proud of everything we’ve done in only a few months, but I think our greatest achievements are still to come.

I want my business to be part of the local community, employing local people and making a positive contribution. I want to support young people and help them into the world of work. When I’ve done all this I’ll know my business has achieved something important.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help

Although the business is self-funded, we did get some extra support from Aberdeen City Council. However, it would be great to see the extension of rates relief from one initial year of business to two or three years of discount. This would be a great help to companies trying to get off the ground.

What do you still hope to achieve?

It’s about that community contribution. If I can work with local schools and get young people interested in what I do, then I’m happy. We’re in prime position to really push the business forward next year, and although we’ve been working hard so far, the real hard work starts now.

An agricultural digger before it was treated with Bullet Liner by CMD Coatings in Aberdeen.
An agricultural digger before it was treated with Bullet Liner by CMD Coatings in Aberdeen. Image: Colin Duncan
After the treatment.
And after the treatment. Image: Colin Duncan

What do you do to relax?

When I can, I relax on the golf course. I’ve even managed to sponsor some Connect Golf Network events.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I love watching football and proudly support my home team, Deveronvale, up in Banff. Unfortunately, they don’t play on the telly very often.

What do you waste your money on?

I buy some rubbish on eBay. Something will catch my eye and I’ll start another restoration project.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Let the dogs out and then have a coffee.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’ve got a BMW X5 but my dream car is a Nissan GTR.

