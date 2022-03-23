Alness Academy rallies round therapy dog Bru following cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alness Academy rallies round therapy dog Bru following cancer diagnosis

By Nicola Sinclair
March 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Therapy dog Bru is battling cancer. Bru is pictured here with pupil Dominika Kalbukowska.
A north school is fundraising to pay for treatment for their beloved ‘therapet.’

Border collie Bru joined Alness Academy last year as a therapy dog and instantly captured the hearts of pupils and staff alike.

But sadly, Bru was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. Headteacher Craig Paterson shared the news in a tweet, saying “Bru is one of us.”

Alness Academy has started a fundraising campaign to pay for the dog’s cancer treatment.

Bru’s owner is the school geography teacher, Janet McDonald. Janet volunteers with the charity Pets as Therapy, which is how Bru came to join the school.

Through the aptly named Project Paws, pupils who are having a difficult time can chat to their guidance teacher while petting the dog, or take him for a walk in the fresh air.

The school then launched Paws for Stress, to help pupils’ build confidence in their learning.

Speaking to the P&J last October, Janet said:

“It has been a real privilege to bring a dog like Bru into Alness Academy and see the difference it makes to the children.

“One of our students described it as a wave of calmness coming over an area where the dog is working. Many staff also benefit from Bru being in school and tell me that a two-second cuddle with Bru is a real stress reliever.”

‘He’s a big part of our school community’

Now, it’s time for the school to give something back to their loyal companion.

Following his diagnosis last month, the school is fundraising to pay for drugs and chemotherapy to make Bru as comfortable as possible.

“It was really sad news,” says head teacher Craig Paterson. “He’s a big part of our school community. He’s not only our school dog and unofficial mascot, he’s also our therapy dog so he has a close relationship with many of the students.”

Bru meets HRH Princess Anne. Picture supplied by Alness Academy.

Bru is famous for his purple bow tie, which he first donned for HRH Princess Anne officially opening the school.

In tribute, the pupil council is giving out purple bow ties in exchange for donations, and there will be a purple-themed dress down day on 31 March to raise funds.

If you’d like to support Alness Academy and Bru, please contact the school on 01349 883341 or pop in.

