Alness Academy rallies round therapy dog Bru following cancer diagnosis

A north school is fundraising to pay for treatment for their beloved ‘therapet.’

Border collie Bru joined Alness Academy last year as a therapy dog and instantly captured the hearts of pupils and staff alike.

But sadly, Bru was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. Headteacher Craig Paterson shared the news in a tweet, saying “Bru is one of us.”

Alness Academy has started a fundraising campaign to pay for the dog’s cancer treatment.

Some sad news. Our school dog Bru has been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Bru is one of us so we will be supporting the cost of his treatment through fundraising. 31st March will be wear something purple day to pay tribute to Bru and his purple bow tie. pic.twitter.com/sQaCYkUaox — Craig Paterson (@AlnessAcademyHT) March 22, 2022

Bru’s owner is the school geography teacher, Janet McDonald. Janet volunteers with the charity Pets as Therapy, which is how Bru came to join the school.

Through the aptly named Project Paws, pupils who are having a difficult time can chat to their guidance teacher while petting the dog, or take him for a walk in the fresh air.

The school then launched Paws for Stress, to help pupils’ build confidence in their learning.

Speaking to the P&J last October, Janet said:

“It has been a real privilege to bring a dog like Bru into Alness Academy and see the difference it makes to the children.

“One of our students described it as a wave of calmness coming over an area where the dog is working. Many staff also benefit from Bru being in school and tell me that a two-second cuddle with Bru is a real stress reliever.”

‘He’s a big part of our school community’

Now, it’s time for the school to give something back to their loyal companion.

Following his diagnosis last month, the school is fundraising to pay for drugs and chemotherapy to make Bru as comfortable as possible.

“It was really sad news,” says head teacher Craig Paterson. “He’s a big part of our school community. He’s not only our school dog and unofficial mascot, he’s also our therapy dog so he has a close relationship with many of the students.”

Bru is famous for his purple bow tie, which he first donned for HRH Princess Anne officially opening the school.

In tribute, the pupil council is giving out purple bow ties in exchange for donations, and there will be a purple-themed dress down day on 31 March to raise funds.

If you’d like to support Alness Academy and Bru, please contact the school on 01349 883341 or pop in.

