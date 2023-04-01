New NatureScot report says school children need to be more connected to nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

New NatureScot report says school children need to be more connected to nature

The report suggests smaller schools find it easier to get pupils out and about in their local environment.

By Nicola Sinclair
Child playing in trees at outdoor nursery in the Highlands
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.

Primary school children averaged just seven minutes of outside play per week in 2022, according to the report.

This is a sharp decrease from the 24 minutes pupils enjoyed in 2014.

NatureScot says the decline is partly down to Covid restrictions, but the pandemic alone doesn’t explain the size of the drop.

Instead, they say school staff lack confidence in delivering outdoor education. It’s also harder for bigger, urban schools, and those in disadvantaged areas.

The good news is that younger children are playing outside more than ever before. Nurseries responding to the survey revealed their children spend 39% of their day outside, up from 36% in 2014.

NatureScot hope to see more opportunities for outdoor learning in schools, stimulating a post-pandemic generation’s connection to nature.

‘It makes sense to use the natural resources around us’

This latest research is the most extensive since 2014, taking in 19 early years centres and 25 primary schools. It was led by NatureScot and co-funded by Historic Environment Scotland, Scottish Forestry, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and Cairngorms National Park.

Interestingly, the survey showed that all schools offering more than 10 minutes per week of outdoor provision are small schools of less than 100 pupils.

And learning in nature is preferable to other outdoor spaces such as playgrounds. Asked which outdoor spaces pupils enjoyed the most, woodlands, lochs and coastlines all scored higher than school grounds.

Outdoor education at Lochinver Primary School
Children enjoy the ‘spectacular’ moorland, beach and forest landscape around Achiltibuie and Lochinver Primary Schools.

Does this offer a unique advantage to rural areas, like Highland and Aberdeenshire? Looking at some of the tiny schools dotted across the north, it would seem so.

Colin Masterson is headteacher of Achiltibuie and Lochinver primary schools, on the remote north west coast of the Highlands. Achiltibuie is surrounded by moorland and close to the seaside, while Lochinver has Loch Culag on three sides and two community woodlands across the road.

“These are really rural communities in spectacular locations so it makes sense to use the natural resources around us,” Colin told the P&J.

Leaders in nature

And he says attitudes to outdoor education have changed over time. More and more, educationalists recognise the rich learning that takes place outside of the classroom.

“It’s not all bush craft, dens and marshmallows,” he says. “When we’re out in the woods, on the beach, in the moors, we’re developing the curriculum and learning skills in a real-life context.”

Pupils in Achiltibuie and Lochinver enjoyed forest schools under a five-year partnership with Coigach and Assynt Living Landscapes. At the end of that partnership, Living Landscapes awarded £2,000 in funding to help the schools train their own woodland activity leaders. As a result, outdoor learning is firmly embedded in the daily curriculum.

Many pupils who are anxious in the classroom become leaders when learning moves outside. Here, pupils from Lochinver and Achiltibuie Primary Schools enjoy art outdoors.

Play equipment on the school grounds takes the form of decking planks, branches and milk crates to fuel kids’ imaginations. Beyond, pupils explore the local moorland. It sets learning in a real-world context, and provides valuable insights into subjects like ecology and climate change.

“For World Earth Day we got out on the moors and learned about different landscapes, about peat bogs and how carbon is released,” says Colin. “We worked on climate change literacy, understanding the key phrases such as food miles, and how we can all help.”

It also encourages a wider definition of achievement: “Many of the kids who struggle to sit and learn indoors actually assume leadership roles when you take them outside,” says Colin.

NatureScot hopes to help build teachers’ confidence

Those benefits are part of the more holistic approach captured in Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence. NatureScot say outdoor learning and play supports improvements in young people’s health, wellbeing and educational outcomes.

But it seems there’s work to be done in helping schools to grab that opportunity. Just under a decade ago, primary school pupils averaged 24 minutes of outdoor play per week. It’s not a lot, yet it’s now down at just seven minutes.

Outdoor education
NatureScot says it will support the education sector to build confidence in exploring the great outdoors. Pictured here are pupils of Poolewe and Bualnaluib primary schools.

NatureScot says that teachers responding to the survey said outdoor learning is curriculum enhancing and enjoyable. However, many said they lack confidence in offering it. Early years practitioners reported higher confidence, which is borne out in the impressive 39% uptake rate in outdoor play.

NatureScot’s outdoor learning advisor, Sharon Cunningham, pledged to work with schools to improve uptake.

“As our communities, early years centres and schools recover from the restrictions and pressures of the pandemic, Scotland’s nature offers the key to healthy, engaging and valuable time spent playing and learning outdoors for our children,” said Sharon.

“Given that we have seen a decline, NatureScot looks forward to supporting the sector through these challenges as it builds the confidence of our educators – ensuring the next generation grow up to value and protect nature.”

More from the Schools & Family team

‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change

‘They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric’ – Inverness pupils learn to manage money in cost-of-living crisis

Children with life-shortening illnesses take to the skies

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Pounds for Primaries: Watch as this year's winners take home big prizes
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
'The young people at Northfield are incredible': Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
St Margaret's pupils help restore trees after devastating storm
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
'We're going to fight it': Parents hit out at 'short-sighted' decision to mothball Largue…
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Children with life-shortening illnesses take to the skies
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
'Good and bad in every school': P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…

Most Read

1
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
NatureScot pledged to work with educationalists to boost rates of outdoor learning. Image: Stramash Outdoor Nursery, Inverness.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented