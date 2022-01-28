Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Stranglers brought their farewell tour to Aberdeen: Were you there?

By Danica Ollerova
January 28, 2022, 8:57 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 3:37 pm
Crowds went wild for The Stranglers when they brought their farewell tour to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Thursday January 27.

Playing for nearly 50 years, the rockers were one of the first acts to grace a Granite City stage this year as they began their final tour, coinciding with the easing of restrictions on live events in Scotland.

Read what we thought of The Stranglers’ gig in Aberdeen below:

REVIEW: The Stranglers thrill jubilant fans with classic gig at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

And check out our picture gallery. All photos were taken by Kami Thomson (DCT Media).

The Stranglers were one of the first live acts to perform in Aberdeen in 2022.
Fans in the front row.
Eager fans waiting to see The Stranglers.

Families and friends went to see <a href="https://thestranglers.co.uk/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the iconic rockers</a>.
Happy fans at The Stranglers concert.

the stranglers aberdeen
The Stranglers’ fans at the Music Hall gig.
