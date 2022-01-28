The Stranglers brought their farewell tour to Aberdeen: Were you there?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crowds went wild for The Stranglers when they brought their farewell tour to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Thursday January 27.

Playing for nearly 50 years, the rockers were one of the first acts to grace a Granite City stage this year as they began their final tour, coinciding with the easing of restrictions on live events in Scotland.

Read what we thought of The Stranglers’ gig in Aberdeen below:

And check out our picture gallery. All photos were taken by Kami Thomson (DCT Media).

Great to see The Stranglers back on stage in Aberdeen. They seemed really happy to be there, looking & sounding lean, mean & tight! Loved the varied set & the acoustic pieces were very moving. #darkmattersuktour @StranglersSite pic.twitter.com/qbTGe3IudQ — @Audrey_A_A (@Audrey_A_A) January 27, 2022

As I’ll be seeing them for the last ever time tomorrow, concert ticket of the day is The Stranglers at Garage Aberdeen – 4th March 2013.@gigtickets2 @colinphoenix @NewWaveAndPunk @ScotsPostPunk @scotgigsrelived pic.twitter.com/g6GQwsSuxZ — Colin Skene (@TheRealSkeneo) January 26, 2022

