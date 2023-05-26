Another four bands confirmed for next year’s packed MacMoray line-up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stars of the 80s, a pop group from the 2000s and the act behind one of the greatest party tracks of all-time have been confirmed on the line-up for MacMoray in 2024.

Despite still being nearly a year away, the line-up for the return of the popular Elgin music festival next year is already looking packed.

Now organisers have confirmed legendary American group The Drifters and Scottish favourites Hue and Cry are among the acts confirmed for MacMoray 2024.

And they will perform alongside pop rock band Scouting for Girls and Whigfield, famous for the 1990s anthem Saturday night.

Who are Whigfield, Hue and Cry, Scouting for Girls and The Drifters?

Whigfield’s timeless Saturday Night anthem hit the top of the charts across Europe and Canada at various points between 1993 and 1997.

It became the soundtrack to countless school discos with children performing a special dance to the song while bopping along.

The Drifters were formed in the 1950s and have gone through an incredible amount of line-up changes through the decades.

Hits from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Under the Boardwalk, There Goes My Baby and Save the Last Dance for Me.

Scottish favourites Hue and Cry are best known for their 1987 hit Labour of Love but have an extensive back catalogue.

Scouting for Girls secured a number one with This Ain’t a Love Song in 2010 and also had top 10s with She’s So Lovely and Elvis Ain’t Dead in 2007.

Who else is performing at MacMoray?

The four acts are the latest bands to be confirmed for MacMoray in 2024.

Already on the bill are Atomic Kitten, Gareth Gates, Bad Manners and Basshunter with many more due to be announced.

Tickets have already proved popular for next year with organisers saying about 70% already bought.

Tickets for MacMoray 2024 can be bought online HERE.