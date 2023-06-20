Multi-million-pound new care home in Elgin recommended for approval by planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Multi-million-pound new care home in Elgin recommended for approval by planners

The new care home is expected to provide dozens of jobs for the area and boost the local supply chain.

By Sean McAngus
Site of potential new care home in Elgin.
Site of potential new care home in Elgin.

Plans for a multi-million pound new Elgin care home are on track.

Last year, Parklands Care Homes sought planning permission in principle for a new care home on a gateway site next to the A96.

The new care home is expected to provide dozens of jobs for the area and boost the local supply chain.

The proposal is for a 40-bed, two-storey care home with secure landscaped gardens on vacant ground to the west of the Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road.

There have been three objections lodged.

But now, the new care home has been recommended for approval, ahead of a planning meeting next Monday.

Site earmarked for new care home.

There would be ample parking for staff and visitors and a biomass facility would provide renewable energy.

The new Elgin facility on Morriston Road would be Parklands’ sixth Moray care home. It currently has homes in Aberlour, Keith and three in Buckie.

Moray Council’s development and building standards manager Beverley Smith said in a report to councillors the proposal complies with the development plan, National Planning Framework 4 and the Moray Local Development Plan 2020.

The Eight Acres hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What are the concerns over new Elgin care home?

One objector who has lived in a house next to the Eight Acres Hotel since 1999 and
has been subject to noise from vehicles servicing the hotel.

They think this care home proposal will exacerbate this.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Another said the trees bounding the houses to the north are resident to red squirrels and should not be felled.

It comes as a group of trees and bushes next to the function suite of the hotel would be removed to accommodate this new care home.

‘Need for more care homes’

Meanwhile, Elgin Community Council said: “There is definitely a need for more care homes in the area.”

However they insisted the proximity to trees should be considered in detailed design, especially in respect of maintenance and overshadowing.

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]