North-east consultancy firm gains national award nod

An Aberdeen-based people and culture consultancy will go head to head with some of the country’s biggest organisations after being shortlisted for a national awards honour.

Lindsay & Lang has been named as a finalist in the Best Leadership Communication Programme category as part of the Institute of Internal Communication (IoIC) National Awards.

The nomination recognises its Developing the Leadership Conversation to Support Mental Health and Wellbeing programme, which empowers company leaders to engage in meaningful ways with their employees.

Lindsay & Lang is run by communications professional Fiona Lindsay, and human resources professional Louise Jenkins-Lang.

The pair aligned through shared interests and launched the business in 2019, identifying an opportunity to influence and change thinking and doing in the workplace.

As its award shortlist recognises, mental health has been a core focus for the business, with its awareness sessions attended by more than 1,000 delegates from across the UK, Europe, UAE, Malaysia and the US.

Fiona Lindsay, director at Lindsay & Lang, said: “To have been nominated for these highly-respected awards is especially pleasing at this relatively early stage in our journey.

“You only need to look at the names of the other businesses that we’re competing against to realise the scale of the challenge in front of us.

“It’s a wonderful achievement for any small business.

But we’re not settling for reaching the shortlist and are quietly confident of doing well on the night and flying the flag for the whole of the north-east

The consultancy provides integrated leadership, wellbeing and communication solutions that promote a positive corporate wellbeing culture across its clients’ organisations.

Continued growth has seen the company appoint two associate directors, extend its reach across the UK and secure global contracts within the energy sector.

Lindsay & Lang, the only finalist from the north of Scotland, will sit alongside SSE, Marsh Communications and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in its award category.

In a Twitter post, the company shares that it is “delighted” to have been shortlisted.

Louise Jenkins-Lang, director at Lindsay & Lang, added: “We’ve worked tirelessly during the past two years to establish Lindsay & Lang as a provider of choice for people and culture solutions.

This national recognition validates the work we’ve been doing to help clients overcome the challenges of the past year

“We’re extremely grateful for their continued support and the engagement we’ve received from businesses of all sizes across the country.”

Other finalists on the night include John Lewis Partnership, Mercedes-Benz, NatWest Group and the University of Oxford, with the results due to be announced at an awards dinner in London on September 24.

The full IoIC National Awards 2021 shortlist can be found at www.ioic.org.uk/industry-news/ioic-national-awards-2021-shortlist-announced-2