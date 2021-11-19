Beautifully decorated Aberdeen home ready to move into for over £250,000

If the idea of moving into a beautiful home where someone else has done all the hard work and decorating sounds attractive, then number 57 Abbotswell Drive in Aberdeen is sure to appeal.

Andy Harrow and partner Sarah Ironside have created a showhome-worthy residence, ready to move into with the minimum of inconvenience to its next owner.

Since moving in almost a year ago, their changes to the three-bedroom semi-detached house go deeper than decor, having thoughtfully upgraded and remodelled the property to bring out its full potential.

Andy said: “We bought the property during lockdown as a bit of a project. We lived on the street behind previously, so we know the area well and love it.

“We were attracted to the property for a number of reasons; the location is great, being able to walk into town or along the river is ideal for us.

“The living space downstairs was another attraction, the kitchen/dining room/conservatory is all open-plan and we spent 90% of our time there.

“Whether it is with the kids or friends and family, it’s huge. As well as the option to sit out the back on decking or out the front above the garage.”

The house sits on an elevated position within a quiet residential area close to the city centre.

The accommodation is bright and versatile and has been upgraded and modernised throughout to a high standard, making it an ideal family home.

The property benefits from gas-fired central heating, double-glazed windows and doors, single car garage with up-and-over door and a fully enclosed, tiered rear garden.

The garden to the front has also been upgraded making it a pleasant space for alfresco dining.

A hallway leads to an elegant lounge with large picture window to the front, and a modern dining kitchen which in turn leads through to a spacious family room.

The utility room lies adjacent to the kitchen which benefits from a large walk-in pantry cupboard.

Upstairs there are three good-sized bedrooms and a centrally-located modern bathroom.

The property also benefits from new external UPVC cladding and front door.

Asked about the house’s highlights, Andy said: “I think the kitchen/dining area, with bar in the corner, is what makes the property really special, and as you will see from the photos, the property has also been decorated from head to toe and is in walk-in condition.

“We have done a lot to the property; as well as decorating everywhere, we have fitted new carpets and flooring throughout.

“We have installed a complete new kitchen with new spotlights and we have put up a living room wall partition to create a separate living room/hallway.”

And the couple haven’t stopped there. Another addition has been new external cladding to the front and rear with a matching front door and electric garage door.

“We enjoy the living space and the location,” said Andy. “Plus the neighbours are really friendly.”

When asked if he has any thoughts about who the property would especially suit, Andy said: “We think the property would suit a variety of people, so we wouldn’t like to pigeonhole it.

“We think it would ideal for a family, young professionals, older couple or first-time buyers as it is ready to walk into.”

So after all their hard work renovating and bringing the house up to such a high standard, why would they want to move?

“The reason we have decided to move is we are buying a house together as a couple and we would like a property with a fourth bedroom,” said Andy.

Number 57 is situated within a well-established residential area of Aberdeen, with the city centre readily accessible by public transport.

The Bridge of Dee retail facilities together with business parks at Altens and Portlethen are also within easy commuting distance, as is the Robert Gordon University campus at Garthdee.

The local area is well served by a range of amenities, including primary and secondary schools, local shops and leisure facilities, including a nearby sports centre and swimming pool, while Duthie Park is a short walk away.

Number 57 Abbotswell Drive, Aberdeen, AB12 5QP is on the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £250,000 and is on the ASPC website.