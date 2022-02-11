Aberdeen mum bounces back from redundancy by launching her own business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen mum bounces back from redundancy by launching her own business

By Jamie Wilde
February 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 11:51 am
An Aberdeen woman who was made redundant in August 2020 is now enjoying running her own business.

Allison Thomson, 50, is the owner of VPA (Virtual Personal Assistant), which she started in January last year.

Allison’s experience in admin and secretary work spans more than three decades.

Her new business provides a wide range of administrative services to clients in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and training from a remote capacity.

Having never run her own business before, Allison is delighted to be working again after battling the lows of redundancy from her previous job.

Redundancy blow

Being initially placed on furlough then made redundant due to the pandemic left Allison in “a very dark place”.

“I’d been working since the age of 18 and never been made redundant before. I’d never been so low in my life,” said Allison.

However, an opportunity from a friend eventually set her on the path to finding work again through running her own business.

New path

“A friend of mine had come across a piece of work that she’d been asked to do but it was outwith her skillset,” Allison explained.

“It was a massive document from a client which needed a lot of sorting out. So, I did it and it turned out to be very successful.”

Within the space of a few months, this led on to further opportunities which inspired Allison to start VPA.

VPA

Operating from her desk at home, Allison enjoys implementing her diverse skillset into her varied range of work.

“Being a virtual personal assistant, the skills that I have are transferable; you could take what I do and go into any sector,” said Allison.

“I do a lot of Powerpoint work and document production, but I also touch on the financial side by helping with invoices and purchase orders.

“I’m so grateful with what I do now with VPA. I love it.”

Giving back

After successfully fighting back from redundancy, Allison also wanted to give back to those who had helped her son during the pandemic.

“My youngest son struggled through the pandemic. But being involved with the Northstar Devils football team really helped him get through,” said Allison.

“When they mentioned that they were looking for sponsors for their tracksuits, I thought ‘that’s what I want to do’.”

Northstar Devils coach, Andy Morrison, added: “Most teams have been struggling to get sponsors due to Covid.

“For Allison to give us the opportunity to do something for us was really good to see.

“It makes us look quite professional as a team when we turn up in our sponsored tracksuits and rain jackets. The boys love it as well.”

