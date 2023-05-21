Aberdeen’s Frieda Morrison is thrilled at the success of the Doric Film Festival and other initiatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Frieda Morrison is thrilled at the success of the Doric Film Festival and other initiatives

The broadcaster, singer and culture lover has spent decades supporting the endangered north-east language and lore

Frieda Morrison, the organiser of the Doric Film Festival, is a champion for north-east history and heritage.
By Neil Drysdale

Frieda Morrison is one of those little coiled springs of energy who is never short of ideas or imagination when it comes to promoting her beloved Doric.

The north-east language, with its marvellously evocative expressions and earthy parlance, embodied by Lewis Grassic Gibbon in his classic novel Sunset Song, may have been in danger of slipping into obsolescence 20 or 30 years ago, but anybody who has ever talked to Frieda will realise she isn’t about to let that happen on her watch.

The former BBC broadcaster launched Scots Radio a decade ago, which promotes a wide range of programmes; and she was the catalyst for the creation of the Doric Film Festival which has encouraged movie-makers of all ages to channel their inner Spielberg and highlight an eclectic assortment of facets of life in the region.

The Doric Board, meanwhile, has offered local writers the means and opportunity to publish a wide range of publications and, while Frieda doesn’t like tooting her own horn, she deserves immense credit for championing a cause she believes in.

Meethill Primary school at the Doric Film Festival at the Belmont Filmhouse in 2019.

The acclaimed film festival is supported by the Scottish Government and the annual event has a reputation for attracting a strong body of work from individuals, groups, and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the region.

It has also been supported by the Press & Journal and gained the backing of Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird, who rose to prominence with such films as Filth, Stan & Ollie and his recently-released project Tetris, which was partly shot in Aberdeen.

The festival is all coming together

And, at the moment, a group of north-east cineastes are putting the finishing touches to their contributions to the unique event which showcases Doric language and culture.

The 2023 Doric Film Festival will culminate in a showcase event at Robert Gordon University on June 16 with entries on this year’s theme, Dinna Pit Aff, to be finalised and submitted in advance of the May 26 deadline.

So you’ll have to get your skates on if you want to make the cut.

Bafta-winning director Jon S Baird has backed the Doric Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Scots Radio has been named as one of seven finalists in the entertainment category of the Torc Awards for Excellence which are presented every year during the prestigious Celtic Media Festival.

And, although Frieda describes it as a collaborative effort, this is the sixth time that Scots Radio has been nominated and follows the organisation’s success in 2021 when it scooped the top honours in the same section of the awards which are judged by national and international juries, and which celebrate film, TV, radio and digital media in Celtic nations and regions. So, it’s obvious she must be doing something right.

Frieda Morrison, chairwoman of the Doric Board, is encouraging people to get involved. Pic: Kami Thomson

Vital figure in Doric revival

Most observers now feel that Doric is in a much better place than it was at the turn of the century. People such as Iona Fyfe, Dawn Leslie and Alistair Heather have raised its profile among their generation, while authors and musicians have lent their expertise.

Yet it takes somebody to coordinate all the varied ventures and Frieda has been a pivotal figure in orchestrating that revival.

She’s delighted to be taking the final of the film festival to RGU, which she thinks will provide “an excellent stage for this year’s entries.”

And she added: “Platforms such as this provide an important part in allowing people to explore cultural identity whilst celebrating the talent and creativity of the north east.”

Take a bow, Ms Morrison. You’re a gallus quine!

To find out more, visit: www.doricfilmfestival.com

