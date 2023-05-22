George Mitchell: Breakfast in Europe, lunch in Africa and dinner on British soil all in one day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Mitchell: Breakfast in Europe, lunch in Africa and dinner on British soil all in one day

On my final day before returning home, a crazy plan hatched in my brain

The palm trees of Tangier, in North Africa. Image: George Mitchell
The palm trees of Tangier, in North Africa. Image: George Mitchell
By George Mitchell

After taking care of some personal business in Spain, I had a couple of weeks at my disposal before returning to the UK.

I spent some time touring around my old haunts before realising I had but one day left.

It was 8.34am and I was in the sleepy town of Tarifa, on the very southernmost tip of not only Spain but the entire European continent, and I was pondering what to do with my last day.

Anyway, first things first because directly in front of me, a classic Spanish breakfast: cafe con leche and churros. Awesome stuff churros, it’s basically a long thin sausage-looking piece of dough made from choux pastry then deep fried in oil, dusted with sugar and drizzled with melted chocolate.

Delectable or heart disease on a plate? Probably both I’d say.

It was at this point, when the combination of caffeine and sugar jolted me into life, that my brain had its first adventurous idea of the day. I smiled, pondered, but rejected the idea, thought again, licked the sugar off my fingers, worked out the logistics, smiled again, checked my watch, drained the last of my coffee and finally slapped down five euro on the table.

What the heck, my mind was made up and I was determined to take this idea through to fruition.

Crazy? Possibly. But possible? Most definitely!

Breakfast had been consumed in Europe, it was now time for lunch – in Africa.

Travelling light with only my trusted daysack, I was at the port within minutes, bought my ticket surprisingly hassle-free, changed 20 quid into Dirhams, filled in a customs form, grabbed a map and jumped on the 10am fast ferry.

Arriving at the coast of North Africa. Image: George Mitchell

Wanting to experience the cool sea breeze on my face, I stood on the deck but not before slapping a lot of sun cream on the old head – it’s hot down here.

As I saw the coast of North Africa come into view, my heart beated a little faster and a remarkable 35 minutes later I was in Tangiers, African soil.

With no time to spare I headed straight for the old town and was very quickly lost in a maze of crooked streets with stalls selling everything.

Being a foodie, for me the pulse of any city is best found in its food markets and I was instantly intoxicated by the smell of fresh herbs and spices.

I wandered into the meat market; hmm, let’s just say it wasn’t for the faint hearted.

Friendly enough locals but not overly keen on me taking photos of the chopped-up cows legs that lay on the bloodied floor outside a butcher’s.

I marvelled at the fish market though, and was fascinated by the sight of a guy with a machete slicing up a giant tuna that was the size of a shark.

Tangier is a labyrinth of streets. Image: George Mitchell

Lunch in a street cafe was a gorgeous plate of couscous with feta cheese, washed down with sublime mint tea which had at least four sugars in it. Surprisingly refreshing in the African heat.

As I sat there reading my book in the shade surrounded by old men wearing their fez hats, I felt rather Hemingway-esque.

Suddenly I checked my watch – time to go. I paid in Dirhams, waved goodbye to my old guys and headed back to the port.

It had just gone 4pm and after rather strict customs control (I’m so glad I wasn’t tempted to take back any of the hashish that they were trying to flog me in the market!) I was back in Europe and soon behind the wheel of my hire car.

Window down, I hurtled along the Spanish roads.

But I wasn’t stopping here. With breakfast consumed in Europe, then lunch in Africa, it was now time for my evening meal – on British soil.

It didn’t take long before I saw it jutting up into the sky. The Rock. Gibraltar. British territory.

I parked my car on the Spanish side and walked towards the land border. Granted it’s not a war-zone border like I’m used to, but it’s still contested.

Border control from the Spanish side, with the Rock of Gibraltar behind it. Image: George Mitchell

British territory since 1713, the Spanish still claim rights to it. Good luck there Madrid! And especially after Brexit; this little corner of the world is truly fascinating – time will tell how it all pans out.

I have to admit that in the morning it had felt strange going from Europe to Africa in such a short boat trip, however walking out of Spain and into British territory is a totally bizarre feeling indeed.

Leaving behind the poor, run-down Spanish border town of La Linea, I showed my passport, entered Gibraltar, walked along Winston Churchill Avenue, past a BP garage, a red phone box, a post box, an M&S and a Barclays Bank.

I’ve been in Gibraltar many times yet still enjoyed just walking around soaking it all up.

By 7pm, I was sitting out at the Lord Nelson pub where I enjoyed a heavenly cold pint of John Smith’s beer.

I took in the scene around me, I was in British territory, but with a warm Spanish sun still overhead. My evening meal? What else could I choose?

What else could George have possibly chosen to eat for dinner? Image: George Mitchell

My fish and chips duly arrived and I devoured the lot.

Later, I paid the bill in Sterling of course, but interesting to note, I paid with a Scottish 20. Gibraltar being one of the few places overseas you can do that.

I slowly walked back and crossed the border into Spain. It was only just after 9pm, but I was exhausted. As I lay on my bed in my hotel room in the town of La Linea, I thought back over my day.

Breakfast in Europe, lunch in Africa and dinner on British soil, all in one day and without taking a flight anywhere.

I chuckled to myself. What a wonderfully diverse day it had been.

As I fell asleep, I have to admit though, I couldn’t quite remember which country I was in.

Next week – Sweet dreams are made of these

One of Gibraltar’s most famous residents. Image: George Mitchell

