Home Lifestyle

11 historic bars and inns across the north and north-east

Grab a pint at these fine establishments.

By Jenna Scott
Where everybody knows your name. Image: Shutterstock.
Where everybody knows your name. Image: Shutterstock.

Nothing beats a catch-up with friends over a drink or two, and what better way to do that than in one of the many historic pubs and inns across the north and north-east?

Ma Cameron’s, Little Belmont Street

Enjoy live entertainment. Image: Shutterstock.

This cosy bar in the heart of city centre is said to be the oldest pub in Aberdeen, dating back to 1746, with the snug at the front its oldest part. The name of the bar goes back to Amelia ‘Ma’ Cameron who took over the business in the 1930’s.

And the pub is even said to have its own resident ghost!

These days there is live music often providing the entertainment on weekends and a popular Monday night quiz that brings out everyone’s inner mastermind.

The Ben Nevis Bar and Restaurant

At heart of Fort William is the bustling Ben Nevis Bar. Originally built in 1806 as an inn for cattle drovers, the newly refurbished bar has kept its traditional Scottish mood and appeals to locals and tourists.

Guests can enjoy a dram at the whisky bar, which features a wide selection of Scottish malts, and can enjoy the view over Loch Linnhe whilst they’re at it.

The Grill, Aberdeen

Grab a chair ladies. Image: Shutterstock.

The Grill, which dates back to 1870 when it was established as a restaurant, was famously the place where female protesters stormed through the doors of the then men’s only pub in 1973.

During the protest a sign saying ‘No Ladies’ was snatched from the door and passed around. The incident was the subject of a short film released in 2019 called No Ladies Please.

These days The Grill which is part of the McGinty’s Group remains a popular venue on Union Street.

Old Blackfriars, Castle Street

Follow the cobblestone road. Image: Shutterstock.

Located in the historic Castlegate going to this pub has been described as like “stepping back in time”.

It has many unique and interesting features, including the stained glass and church pews – and reportedly one or two ghosts!

The award-winning cask ale pub holds an extensive menu of food and drink, all freshly prepared.

The Stein Inn, Isle of Skye

The oldest inn on Skye dates back to 1790 and is surrounded by stunning scenery as it is situated on the shores of Lochbay in the conservation village of Stein.

The village on the Waternish Peninsula was designed by renowned engineer Thomas Telford. The inn was bought by celebrity chef Paul Rankin and Charlie Haddock in 2019.

St Machar Bar, Aberdeen

The St Machar Bar. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This 18th-century building has been deemed “a university bar since 1904”, due to its convenient location in Old Aberdeen’s High Street, in the heart of the University of Aberdeen’s campus grounds.

The pub has a wide selection of beer, gin and more than 100 whiskies to be sampled as well as a small, but filling, menu to browse for an evening bite. Recently it proved to be popular with visitors from a cruise ship docked in the city’s harbour.

Lauders Bar, Church Street, Inverness

Perfect for tourists. Image: Shutterstock.

Many locals might fondly recall when Lauders was known as the Criterion Bar. This bar, which is noted for its Edwardian-style revolving door, is situated right in the city centre just a short distance away from Inverness Castle and the River Ness.

Lauders is a definite must visit for anyone passing through the city and promises a fun weekend scene with a DJ and musicians providing the entertainment.

New Inn Hotel, Ellon

The New Inn Hotel at Ellon. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Built in 1704 as a coaching inn, this historic hotel overlooks the River Ythan.

In days gone by the inn was a changeover point for horses pulling coaches between Aberdeen and the Blue Toon.

Now it is home to a popular hotel, bar and beer garden, and The Cornkist restaurant.

Prince Of Wales, St Nicholas Lane

On the go since 1850. Image: Shutterstock.

Popular with shoppers, local patrons, tourists and families, the Prince of Wales has been on the go since 1850 and business isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Not only is the establishment renowned for its menu of food and drink, it captures the traditional pub aesthetic that many look for on a evening out.

Ship Inn, Stonehaven

Take a gander around Stonehaven. Image: Shutterstock.

The Ship Inn, which was built in 1771, is one of the oldest inns along the Aberdeenshire coast.

Located on the town’s Shorehead, it’s the perfect place to relax with a pint and take in the stunning views of the town’s harbour.

The Gellions, Bridge Street, Inverness

Oldest pub in the city. Image: Andrew Smith.

Reputedly the oldest pub in Inverness, the Gellions was established in 1841 and is home to seven days of live music as well as an impressive variety of Scottish Gins, Whiskys and beers, so sit back and enjoy.

