Claire M Singer: Oldmeldrum-raised organist’s new album Saor was inspired by her love of the Cairngorms

Although based in London since the noughties, organist Claire M Singer still loves to return to her native Aberdeenshire, especially to wander the Cairngorms.

And it is love for these mountains that has inspired her latest album.

On the instrumental collection Saor (“free” in Scots Gaelic), out next month, Claire explores both her devotion to historic pipe organs and the spiritual sustenance from climbing hills – two tracks, Cairn Toul and Braeriach, she explains, are named after peaks viewed from one of her favourite haunts, mighty Ben Macdui.

“At the top of a Munro by myself I feel completely free,” she says. “It’s the most exhilarating feeling to be up there with nature, looking at this vast landscape in front of you. I hope Saor conveys how that feels and carries people with it.”

Claire plans for Saor to open a trio of albums inspired by her homeland’s majestic peaks, evoking them through experimenting with instruments often dating to the 19th century, notably through creating drones inspired by bagpipes heard at childhood Highland dance classes.

Born in Inverness, but raised in Kinmuck before her family moved to Oldmeldrum, Claire first headed south to to study at Goldsmiths College. In 2012 she became music director for the organ at well-known venue the Union Chapel, though the organ was not always her favoured instrument.

Knowing the history made it special

She started cello aged six and took up the piano four years later. The classical musician came to the organ by chance when commissioned to compose a piece for Aberdeen’s 2006 Sound Festival, only then understanding the instrument’s capabilities.

“I thought they had chosen the wrong composer for the job, as at that time I was writing quite abstract works,” she admits. “I realised I couldn’t be more wrong about the unimaginable breadth of the instrument.”

While much of the album has been recorded in London and Amsterdam, a Union Chapel friend recommended Claire try the pipes at Aberdeenshire’s remote Forgue Kirk – “a gorgeous little organ with beautiful tone,” she remembers.

Then her mother revealed some of their ancestors are buried there, leading Claire to discover one relative’s headstone inside.

“It was an incredible stars aligning moment,” she says. “It was an honour to have the opportunity to compose, perform and record there. Knowing this history definitely made it incredibly special.”

Saor is out on Touch on November 3.