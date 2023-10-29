Claire M Singer: Oldmeldrum-raised organist’s new album Saor was inspired by her love of the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Claire M Singer: Oldmeldrum-raised organist’s new album Saor was inspired by her love of the Cairngorms

Organist Claire M Singer grew up in Oldmeldrum, and her new album is out in November

By Chris Mugan
Claire M Singer's new album Saor is out next month.
Although based in London since the noughties, organist Claire M Singer still loves to return to her native Aberdeenshire, especially to wander the Cairngorms.

And it is love for these mountains that has inspired her latest album.

On the instrumental collection Saor (“free” in Scots Gaelic), out next month, Claire explores both her devotion to historic pipe organs and the spiritual sustenance from climbing hills – two tracks, Cairn Toul and Braeriach, she explains, are named after peaks viewed from one of her favourite haunts, mighty Ben Macdui.

“At the top of a Munro by myself I feel completely free,” she says. “It’s the most exhilarating feeling to be up there with nature, looking at this vast landscape in front of you. I hope Saor conveys how that feels and carries people with it.”

Claire plans for Saor to open a trio of albums inspired by her homeland’s majestic peaks, evoking them through experimenting with instruments often dating to the 19th century, notably through creating drones inspired by bagpipes heard at childhood Highland dance classes.

Born in Inverness, but raised in Kinmuck before her family moved to Oldmeldrum, Claire first headed south to to study at Goldsmiths College. In 2012 she became music director for the organ at well-known venue the Union Chapel, though the organ was not always her favoured instrument.

Claire M Singer
Claire M Singer was born in Inverness and raised in Oldmeldrum. Picture by Sean Antleys.

Knowing the history made it special

She started cello aged six and took up the piano four years later. The classical musician came to the organ by chance when commissioned to compose a piece for Aberdeen’s 2006 Sound Festival, only then understanding the instrument’s capabilities.

“I thought they had chosen the wrong composer for the job, as at that time I was writing quite abstract works,” she admits. “I realised I couldn’t be more wrong about the unimaginable breadth of the instrument.”

While much of the album has been recorded in London and Amsterdam, a Union Chapel friend recommended Claire try the pipes at Aberdeenshire’s remote Forgue Kirk – “a gorgeous little organ with beautiful tone,” she remembers.

Then her mother revealed some of their ancestors are buried there, leading Claire to discover one relative’s headstone inside.

“It was an incredible stars aligning moment,” she says. “It was an honour to have the opportunity to compose, perform and record there. Knowing this history definitely made it incredibly special.”

Saor is out on Touch on November 3.

Claire M Singer’s new album Saor is out on November 3.

