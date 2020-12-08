Pop-up art extravaganza returns to the Granite City to raise funds for cancer support charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pop-up art exhibition is giving people in Aberdeen the chance to claim some of the most spectacular pieces from across Scotland.

Hosted in the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, all of the exclusive artwork will be up for sale with the funds going to Maggie’s Aberdeen.

The cancer support charity has secured work from artists such as Iain Faulkner, Marion Drummond, Gerard Burns and Cecilia Cardiff – all of which is up for grabs until December 12.

Marking the third year that the charity has hosted such an exhibition, they are hoping this year will be their biggest yet.

Richard Stewart, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s, said: “We are grateful to everyone involved for ensuring we can still bring this amazing event to life.”

Virtual access to the gallery is free, as is the opportunity to view the collection in person with 30-minute booking slots available.