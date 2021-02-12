The foods to ring in the Year of the Ox for Chinese New Year 2021

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

Chinese New Year is one of the biggest celebrations in Asian culture. Julia Bryce finds out more about the food associated with this special event.

While my New Year started on January 1, for my Asian friends and the Asian community, many of their celebrations start today.

The Lunar New Year, which is also known as the Spring Festival, begins on February 12 and is a 16-day celebration which, outwith the coronavirus pandemic, would see thousands of people across China and Asia head home to their families to mark the occasion.

This year is the Year of the Ox, and, as 66-year-old Monica Lee-Macpherson MBE who lives in Inverness tells me, Covid-19 will not stop the year being as prosperous as it can be, with smaller, intimate celebrations taking place within families this year.

Awarded an MBE in 2016 for her contribution to the Chinese community in Moray and the Highlands, she is the proud owner of eco-friendly cafe, Lotus Blossom Cafe, and is the founder of Scottish Highlands and Islands and Moray Chinese Association (SHIMC).

Giving an insight into how families celebrate Chinese New Year, she said: “In China especially most people who live in rural towns and now work in the city will return to their family homes for Chinese New Year. They save up all of their holidays and go home for two weeks. In past years you’d have hundreds of people trying to get trains and planes. They will bring boxes of goodies home and will rush home to be with everyone.

“For us, our ‘Hogmanay’ is really about talking about the past year and exchanging experiences. Some families are blessed as they have three or four generations living in the same house. That seems to be the case in the Highlands for sure, in comparison to the likes of England.”

Moving to the Highlands in 1989, food is one of the main parts of the celebrations and is extremely symbolic, too.

She added: “The dinner is a union around the round table and all of the food has meaning. Everything has to be whole when it is presented. It really depends on what you can afford, but there’s a few things you must have like pigs’ trotters and longevity noodles.

“Some of the food is prepared more than a week before. The whole house is cleaned in advance and new curtains and table cloths are purchased, too. There’s also like candied fruits, candied lotus, bitter melon, pumpkin seeds and all these sweet things usually around the house to help yourself to and to offer guests.

“We enjoy all the food together and we usually sit and eat for around three hours. When I was growing up, my dad would light a small link of fireworks before dinner which would drive off the bad luck from the present year, and on New Year’s Eve we all go out to the Night Market, or the Flower Market to choose a pot of oranges. They are round and orange which is good and they look like a pot of gold.”

Some foods enjoyed at Chinese New Year…

Seafood

When it comes to fish, it is presented as a whole, with both the tail and head intact and has not been cut. This ties in with the Chinese belief that it will bring prosperity to you. It represents the beginning and an end and the head should face towards elderly guests or important people who would eat the fish first before others.

She said: “The steamed fish is something we’ve always had, my mum would cook it and there was always a lot of it so that you can’t finish it which means you have leftover for the next day. That then symbolises you will get things in abundance in the new year as you have leftover food and that you won’t be short of anything, which is a good omen.

“Dry oysters is also something we have and means prosperity and that everything is good. We eat this with fat choy and make a dish called Ho See Fat Choy which is very traditional for Chinese New Year. After eating this, everything is good.”

Steamed chicken and suckling pig

Like the fish, the chicken and suckling pig should both be served whole. The chicken is a symbol of family and the feet, or the claws, represent opportunity regarding wealth.

For families who cannot afford whole animals, the meat is usually cut at the table and served out.

“If you are working you will have the chicken feet as the claw will symbolising you grabbing opportunity. You eat the wings to bring going high, being a high flyer. We always serve the chicken and the fish hear to tail so there is a beginning and an end. You then cut it at the table.” said Monica.

“We also have suckling pig. Some people will buy a whole suckling pig, but you’d usually order that at a restaurant. At home you would make roast pork with crackling on it. It ends up this incredible red colour, which is lucky again.”

Choi vegetables

Winter vegetables are a big part of the celebrations, with them being used up in time for the new year.

Chinese mushrooms also represent good luck and they are round, too, so are always included in dishes.

She added: “We have lots of choi vegetables which are fresh – and they are associated with prosperity. Everything we have on the table means something.

“We also use a lot of winter vegetables like Chinese leaves (cabbage) and bitter melon to name a few in creating dishes. There’s also fat choy, which has the appearance of black hair on it and in Chinese means “hair vegetable”. This one means you are getting rich and we use fat choy in a dish called Ho See Fat Choy which I mentioned earlier.”

Chinese dumplings

It is said the more dumplings you consume during the 16-day festival, the more money you will in turn make in the new year.

Monica added: “When you look at it, it looks like a golden nugget. When you see a whole plate of it, it looks like you are wealthy, so you are okay. It brings wealth to you.”

Nian Gao – Chinese New Year cake

This delicious cake is considered to bring good luck when consumed around Chinese New Year and Monica says the person who makes it has to ensure it stays up and doesn’t drop so that they don’t bring a bad omen to the family.

She said: “The Chinese cake is all about aiming high, so it is related to being promoted. Every year you are higher. For example even in school, one year you are primary one, and the next you are primary two, so you are always aiming higher and getting promoted.

“When you ask the children at Chinese New Year what their wish is they will usually say they want to do better, I want to promote in the next year.

“I remember when I was growing up the steamed cake my mum would make. My dad was working so she would have to make sure that it was rising up and didn’t fall down when cooking. My siblings and I would never be allowed in the kitchen because if you opened the lid, it is like opening the oven with a soufflé and it would drop. It is not a good omen for the next year if it drops down and doesn’t rise so we always stayed out of the way.”

Spring rolls

While this isn’t necessarily special to the occasion, the celebration of the coming of spring is a very fitting time to have spring rolls on your table.

The name spring roll comes from eating them during the Spring Festival and are usually packed with vegetables or meat.

Like many of the other dishes, the colour is important, and they are fried until they are golden for wealth and prosperity.

Longevity noodles

The noodles served during Chinese New Year celebrations will always be long. They should not be cut as the noodles represent a long and happy life.

Served fried or boiled in a broth, the trick is not to break them when cooking so you have lots of lengthy noodles to serve up to your family.

New trend: hot pot

A newer trend, according to Monica, is that more and more families are making hot pots for Chinese New Year to celebrate the occasion, but with less food scattered across the table.

The hot pots allow for majority of the dishes associated with the celebrations to be harvested into the one pot, served up together with a broth or stock base. Families can add different ingredients into it to suit their tastes.

Monica added: “The latest trend now is to have a hot pot on the table. If you come from the north of China, say Beijing or further north, they have hot pots with a stock and meat bubbling away in the middle of the table.

“You’ll find sliced beef, prawns, other seafood, vegetables and more in it. You drain the soup at the end of the day to get all of the nutrients.

“There’s also Poon Choi – which is a pot of everything that you’d have at Chinese New Year. It is like a big basin of food filled with sliced pork, veg, the mushrooms and trotters. You name it, it is in it.”

