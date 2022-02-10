The lunch bunch: 8 of the best spots for a quick bite to eat in Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As more of us make the return to working in the office, the thought of where to get the best quick lunch is one I certainly had in mind when heading back into the city.

In Aberdeen there are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat; however, if you’re in a rush or fancy something a little more on the go, sometimes it is nice to know where to go to save you time.

From delicious burritos to THAT Korean fried chicken burger from Parx Cafe, there are plenty of options for us living and working in the city to nip out for some grub.

These are some of my favourite places to grab a quick lunch in Aberdeen.

The Craftsman Company

If you’re looking for simple, wholesome food, The Craftsman Company in the heart of the city is the perfect pit stop.

Offering a top brunch menu with Turkish eggs, fluffy pancakes, rolls and breakfast salads, not to mention a packed sandwich menu that features vegan, veggie and other options, you won’t be starved of inspiration on what to have here.

There’s also a list of pizzas you can work your way through and you’ll also always get a top brew at the coffee and ale house.

If the cream of mushroom soup is available, though, be sure to get it, as it is incredibly good.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE

Parx Cafe

Located on Rubislaw Terrance, be sure to toddle up to Parx Cafe for a bite to eat, especially on a charming day.

Serving breakfast from 8am to 11.30am, it’s the lunch menu that starts from noon that has delights like the all-day burrito, soups, Wark Farm pies, toasties, a range of sandwiches and poke bowls, with all sorts of toppings available.

The Korean fried chicken burger is out of this world – and they have also served up a plant-based version of it so be sure to keep an eye out for it.

Address: 19 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XE

Kirk View Cafe & Bistro

In the mood for some Scottish tapas? Look no further than Kirk View Cafe & Bistro.

While they are still based at Union Terrace, the business will be moving into the former Pizza Express restaurant on Belmont Street, upping its capacity dramatically.

The tapas dishes are designed to be shared between two, so you and your colleague can head out for a quick bite together and devour a range of tasty dishes like haggis and black pudding croquettes, haddock and leek risotto, pan-fried seabass, Balmoral chicken and more.

Address: 27-29 Union Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1NN

Siberia Bar & Hotel

If pizza is your go-to pick, then be sure to check out the venue’s bespoke menu. With 13 different options, including the Unlucky 13 Challenge version, there’s plenty to choose from.

There’s also burgers, chicken wings, macaroni cheese, fries and a variety of starters and desserts to choose from.

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JR

Cup

With its extensive brunch menu, this cute cafe is ideal for those who like a range of options to pick from.

If avocado toast, breakfast sliders, eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles or any breakfast-inspired dish sounds right up your street, then a trip to Cup on Little Belmont Street is a must.

I can highly recommend the avocado toast with sun blush tomatoes and halloumi. Get a side of the spicy sauce too, you won’t regret it.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

The Globe Inn

This pub is great for a quick lunch. Located just off of Union Street, food is served daily from 9am to 9pm and there’s a mix of lighter dishes and heavier ones, depending on how hungry you are.

Why not try the buffalo cauliflower or chicken wings? Or maybe one of the five burgers will take your fancy? I like the sound of the sweet chilli chicken stir-fry and the beer-battered haddock.

Address: 13 -15 North Silver Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1RJ

FreshMex

Get your Tex Mex fix at FreshMex in the city centre. From their award-winning burritos to nachos, plus quesadillas, loaded fries, rice and salad bowls, those who love Mexican and Texan dishes will salivate at the menu.

The fillings and toppings is where you can go wild with your order, with so many variations of dishes available to be made.

FreshMex started as a pop-up in 2015 and have since launched new venues in Edinburgh and Nottingham.

Address: 55 Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1JT

Mac’s Pizza

At Mac’s you can expect to find fresh Neapolitan pizza which has been baked in a huge pizza oven.

With 12 flavours to choose from, plus a special, and the opportunity to customise your own, you won’t go hungry at Mac’s.

If that doesn’t fill you up, there are sides including garlic-marinated olives, mozzarella stuffed sweet chilli peppers and balsamic onions to try.

Address: 38 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1BD

