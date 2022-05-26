‘Everything is made with love’: Inverness food truck The Urban Plate shares passion for Polish dishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Everything is made with love’: Inverness food truck The Urban Plate shares passion for Polish dishes

By Karla Sinclair
May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
From left, Agata Pasek, Justyna Pasek and Ela Krysmann.
From left, Agata Pasek, Justyna Pasek and Ela Krysmann.

Justyna Pasek has always been business-minded and admired the food and drink industry.

The same can be said for her mum, Elzbieta (Ela) Krysmann, and sister-in-law, Agata Pasek.

The trio, who are all originally from Poland and now reside in Inverness, agreed some time ago that despite the city boasting a line-up of high-quality eateries, it was lacking in a category.

That category is Polish cuisine. But not just any Polish cuisine.

A kebab available at The Urban Plate.

“We always wanted something different, something Polish,” Justyna, 37, said.

“Food that we (the Polish community) cook for our families.”

The Urban Plate

Justyna, Ela and Agata all worked side-by-side running their own successful company prior to the pandemic.

But once the coronavirus outbreak struck, this was taken away from them.

Justyna said: “All our plans and dreams were ruined as we lost our jobs overnight.

Justyna.

“But one day, I was standing in the queue at a popular chain restaurant and we all started talking to each other on the phone.

“My mum, our main cook, was making pierogi – a small dough dumpling stuffed with a sweet or savoury filling – at the time.

“And at that special moment, an idea popped into our minds to share our skills with others and start cooking for people. The Urban Plate was born.”

From kitchen to food truck

The Urban Plate launched in November last year.

Initially, all the dishes were prepared in Justyna’s kitchen, but the trio quickly outgrew the space as demand increased.

“We were excited and afraid of how people were going to react to another ‘food selling’ place in Inverness,” Justyna added.

“It was all new to us but so satisfying when good reviews from our customers started flying our way.

The Urban Plate food truck.

“Every time we receive an order we are just as excited as we were then.”

Justyna, Ela and Agata continued to expand their menu and were attracting new customers daily, most of which became regular.

This is what sparked the realisation that a larger premises was required to work from, so they purchased a food truck from Ladybank in January.

It took three months to renovate and the team invested in two additional refrigerators, a panini machine, a deep fryer, a soup warmer, and a new generator.

Kebabs sold in the hundreds

The truck, which is primarily based at Telford Retail Park in Inverness, opened to the public on Wednesday April 6.

Running the company has proved “intense” yet rewarding for the three owners, who share all responsibilities between them.

Justyna and Agata are mums to young children, and so have had to set open hours to suit their families.

The Urban Plate is open from 11am to 2pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm on Fridays, and noon to 6pm (or until sold out) on Saturdays.

Kebab meat.

Justyna said: “Our opening day was full of positive emotions and it was more beautiful than we could have imagined.

“Everything that comes out of our van is made with love. We are so sure that this was the best decision that we have made in our lives.

“Passion is visible in all our dishes, which are made with fresh ingredients, homemade sauces and traditional flavourful cooking.”

The menu features breakfast rolls, sandwiches, soups, burgers, and hot and cold drinks.

Kebabs are also among the offering and 200 are sold, on average, per week.

‘We dream of opening a family restaurant’

The family previously hoped to open a restaurant before purchasing their food truck. However, were unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, this dream still remains and Justyna, Ela and Agata are on the hunt for a permanent The Urban Plate location.

“We were unable to find anything that would suit us 100%,” said Justyna. “So, we had to come up with a different plan.

Justyna, pictured, Agata and Ela dream of opening a restaurant.

“It definitely was not something that would stop us and we decided that a food truck would be a good solution to our small problem.

“However, we have actually started looking for a suitable venue to expand our business so our other dream of owning a small family restaurant can come true.”

