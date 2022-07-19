See inside Chapelton’s new cafe and lifestyle store Brae – founded by Breer Pie Co owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See inside Chapelton’s new cafe and lifestyle store Brae – founded by Breer Pie Co owners

By Karla Sinclair
July 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dale, left, Julie and Jodie Barbour.
Dale, left, Julie and Jodie Barbour.

The owners of Breer Pie Co are opening a new cafe and lifestyle store next week in Chapelton.

Brother and sister Dale and Jodie Barbour recently announced the new space, named Brae, will open its doors on Friday July 29.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of dishes on the eatery’s ‘light menu’ at the early stages of the cafe’s opening before the siblings introduce lunch and breakfast menus soon after.

A traybake and coffee.

Brae’s opening hours will be 8.30am to 4.30pm Wednesday to Friday and 9.30am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

These hours may change depending on demand.

Homemade and local

Brae will have some surprise open days in the run-up to next Friday in order for the team to test their setup.

Dale’s range of home bakes, coffee by Figment, teas and hot chocolates will be available, as well as homemade sausage rolls and Breer Pie Co quiche.

Breer Pie Co, which was launched in August 2020, produces a wide range of tasty pies including Highland beef and ale, and Ingram’s Aberdeenshire sausage and smoky bean.

Dale and Jodie will also have a mixture of local produce and items from their own menu for sale in the lifestyle store.

Jodie preparing a coffee.

Brae will boast a capacity of 22 inside, the look of which is inspired by the modern traditional design of Chapelton, with additional outdoor seating.

The siblings’ mum, Julie, will be helping out at the space.

In a post shared on social media, Dale, Jodie and Julie said: “The news you have been waiting for is here… guys, we will be opening on the 29th of July. Both exciting and terrifying.

“We’re opening up with a light menu while we find our feet, before adding our lunch menu and breakfast menu soon after. We want to do the basics right before adding to our offering.”

A sneak peek…

Outside Brae.
A mixture of local produce and items will be sold in the lifestyle store.
Chilli jam and pickles.
A range of traybakes.
The interior.
Table decor.
Coffee by Figment.
The front of the cafe and lifestyle store.
Apple butter and honey.
Another interior image.
Julie Barbour, left, with Jodie and Dale.

