See inside Chapelton’s new cafe and lifestyle store Brae – founded by Breer Pie Co owners

The owners of Breer Pie Co are opening a new cafe and lifestyle store next week in Chapelton.

Brother and sister Dale and Jodie Barbour recently announced the new space, named Brae, will open its doors on Friday July 29.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of dishes on the eatery’s ‘light menu’ at the early stages of the cafe’s opening before the siblings introduce lunch and breakfast menus soon after.

Brae’s opening hours will be 8.30am to 4.30pm Wednesday to Friday and 9.30am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

These hours may change depending on demand.

Homemade and local

Brae will have some surprise open days in the run-up to next Friday in order for the team to test their setup.

Dale’s range of home bakes, coffee by Figment, teas and hot chocolates will be available, as well as homemade sausage rolls and Breer Pie Co quiche.

Breer Pie Co, which was launched in August 2020, produces a wide range of tasty pies including Highland beef and ale, and Ingram’s Aberdeenshire sausage and smoky bean.

Dale and Jodie will also have a mixture of local produce and items from their own menu for sale in the lifestyle store.

Brae will boast a capacity of 22 inside, the look of which is inspired by the modern traditional design of Chapelton, with additional outdoor seating.

The siblings’ mum, Julie, will be helping out at the space.

In a post shared on social media, Dale, Jodie and Julie said: “The news you have been waiting for is here… guys, we will be opening on the 29th of July. Both exciting and terrifying.

“We’re opening up with a light menu while we find our feet, before adding our lunch menu and breakfast menu soon after. We want to do the basics right before adding to our offering.”

A sneak peek…

