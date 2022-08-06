Restaurant review: Exceptional Travancore is a terrific South Indian addition for Aberdeen curry fans By Scott Begbie August 6, 2022, 6:00 am 0 comments Travancore offers fine South Indian cuisine in the heart of Aberdeen. All pictures by Paul Glendell [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Indian cuisine Indian restaurant restaurant review Review Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food and Drink Can supermarket shortbread trump one of Scotland's most beloved brands? 0 Restaurant review: A feast for the eyes and the mouth at Rustic Grill in… 0 Stonehaven's Bucket and Spade ice cream shop goes up for sale 0 Hungry? These are the mammoth-sized dishes to order from Richmond Street Deli in Aberdeen 0 Professional eaters to take on 'unbeatable' food challenge in Inverness' Scotch & Rye 0 Comfort Food Friday: Cheese on toast is taken to a whole new level with… 8 dog-friendly bars and restaurants in Aberdeen to give your pooch some puppy love 0 'It's bonkers': Venues vent frustration as roadworks turns Aberdeen 'hipster zone' into dust-filled ghost… 0 Midweek Meal: It's crunch time with this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Sophie… Want to ride down Union Street in a Dhaka rickshaw? The new owners of… 0 More from The Press & Journal GALLERY: Was your family at the Funbox farewell concert at the Music Hall? 0 Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie takes Commonwealth Games silver in ribbon event North sprint trio help Scotland through to Games 4x100m relay final Ex-Ross County footballer Alex Bone banned from driving after drunken 'act of idiocy' 'This is definitely home': New Clan MacBean Chieftain travels back to Scotland from Arizona… 0 Aberdeen confirm loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson
Conversation