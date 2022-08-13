7 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

7 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Aberdeen

By Karla Sinclair
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Bakeries in Aberdeen
Bread by Bandit Bakery.

Bakery products have the power to leave you in awe.

Whether it’s down to the visual appeal, taste, texture, or overall quality of your chosen item(s), if you find a top-class bakery to shop at, your tastebuds will thank you.

But to save you the hassle of hunting down your favourite bakery in Aberdeen, we have collated a list of our go-to businesses to venture to when in need of baked goods.

Cookies, cakes, donuts, pastries, pies and, of course, bread are among the mouth-watering items you’ll be able to purchase.

The Bread Maker

The Bread Maker uses the finest ingredients in its range of products, a lot of which are among the most loved in Aberdeen.

Its infamous bread can be enjoyed at the Rosemount store or by visiting one of the many eateries around the city that stock it, including Kepplestone Farm Shop.

Address: 50-52 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NT

Ross Bakery

Ross Bakery was established by Alex and Margaret Ross in 1954 – and it has evolved and grown in popularity ever since.

Their son, David, joined the family business in 1965 and his son, Simon, joined in 1990.

David and Simon now run the business together specialising in a selection of pies and savoury products and have won numerous awards from the competitions they have entered over the years.

Address: 44 Chapel Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SP

Bandit Bakery

If you haven’t stumbled across or heard of Bandit Bakery to date, then we’ll have done you a solid by including the business in this listicle.

Pete Leonard, who runs the Rose Street venue with his wife Sarah, is constantly introducing new and enticing products to the bakery’s counter.

To top it all off, everything is plant-based.

Address: 51H Rose Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1UB

The Bread Guy

The Bread Guy is a rare example of a business that thrived over the course of the pandemic and now has as many as three branches in the city alone.

It has quickly become one of the most well-loved bakeries in the north-east – once you sample their produce, it’s easy to understand why.

I would recommend getting your hands on a yum yum or buttery while stocks last.

Addresses:

  • 41 – 43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, AB11 9JE
  • 80 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, AB24 3QB
  • 16 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

Byron Bakery

“Great products, great choices, friendly staff easy access because plenty of parking.”

“Can’t beat a Bryon rowie, always very popular on a Friday morning in the office.”

These are just some of the positive reviews written online by fans of Byron Bakery, which sells everything from pies and butteries to doughnuts, tarts, shortbreads and truffles.

If you plan on stopping by in the future, be sure to head there hungry.

Address: 11 Byron Square, Northfield, Aberdeen, AB16 7LL

Thains Bakery

Every time I have visited Thains Bakery in the past, there has been a queue without fail. However, this has proved positive for me on each occasion.

Why, you may be asking?

The simple answer is that I am very indecisive and queues always allow you more time to deliberate your choice of baked good(s).

You’ll certainly struggle to narrow down your decision at Thains. But regardless of what you tuck into, you’re sure to be impressed.

Address: 341 George Street, Aberdeen, AB25 1EE

Vegan Bay Baker

Vegan Bay Baker opened its second branch this week in Aberdeen – to the delight of fans residing in the city.

With a grand opening taking place today, you’ll have to head over to check out what’s available. But be sure to visit early doors as it’s highly likely to be a sellout.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5BB

More from our food and drink team here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Pictures from Brewdog's AGM as thousands descend on Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
We compare king of pop Coca-Cola against four supermarket brands in the ultimate cola…
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Restaurant review: No.10 Bar and Restaurant a vote winner on the Aberdeen dining scene
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Brewdog's James Watt: I can't wait to showcase Aberdeen to 10,000 from around the…
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Everything you need to know about Brewdog's 2022 AGM at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
What you need to know about Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin to…
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Cooking on a Budget: The perfect recipe for those after a beetroot pizza feast
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Anthony McKillop: An apprenticeship gave me the skills I needed for the industry I…
1
A group of people clinking glasses of beer together
Everything you need to know about Inverurie Brew Fest
0

More from The Press & Journal

period products law
Scotland becomes first country to introduce legislation for free period products
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Buckie lifeboat launches search for yacht stranded in thick fog
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Pictures from Brewdog's AGM as thousands descend on Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Highland climber, 82, finishes all 282 Munros and raises over £50,000 for charity
John Mackinnon was killed in the Skye shooting tragedy
Thousands raised for family of dad-of-six killed in Skye shooting tragedy
0
Bread by Bandit Bakery.
Police appeal for witnesses after incidents of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness
0