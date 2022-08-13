7 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bakery products have the power to leave you in awe.

Whether it’s down to the visual appeal, taste, texture, or overall quality of your chosen item(s), if you find a top-class bakery to shop at, your tastebuds will thank you.

But to save you the hassle of hunting down your favourite bakery in Aberdeen, we have collated a list of our go-to businesses to venture to when in need of baked goods.

Cookies, cakes, donuts, pastries, pies and, of course, bread are among the mouth-watering items you’ll be able to purchase.

The Bread Maker

The Bread Maker uses the finest ingredients in its range of products, a lot of which are among the most loved in Aberdeen.

Its infamous bread can be enjoyed at the Rosemount store or by visiting one of the many eateries around the city that stock it, including Kepplestone Farm Shop.

Address: 50-52 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NT

Ross Bakery

Ross Bakery was established by Alex and Margaret Ross in 1954 – and it has evolved and grown in popularity ever since.

Their son, David, joined the family business in 1965 and his son, Simon, joined in 1990.

David and Simon now run the business together specialising in a selection of pies and savoury products and have won numerous awards from the competitions they have entered over the years.

Address: 44 Chapel Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SP

Bandit Bakery

If you haven’t stumbled across or heard of Bandit Bakery to date, then we’ll have done you a solid by including the business in this listicle.

Pete Leonard, who runs the Rose Street venue with his wife Sarah, is constantly introducing new and enticing products to the bakery’s counter.

To top it all off, everything is plant-based.

Address: 51H Rose Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1UB

The Bread Guy

The Bread Guy is a rare example of a business that thrived over the course of the pandemic and now has as many as three branches in the city alone.

It has quickly become one of the most well-loved bakeries in the north-east – once you sample their produce, it’s easy to understand why.

I would recommend getting your hands on a yum yum or buttery while stocks last.

Addresses:

41 – 43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, AB11 9JE

80 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, AB24 3QB

16 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

Byron Bakery

“Great products, great choices, friendly staff easy access because plenty of parking.”

“Can’t beat a Bryon rowie, always very popular on a Friday morning in the office.”

These are just some of the positive reviews written online by fans of Byron Bakery, which sells everything from pies and butteries to doughnuts, tarts, shortbreads and truffles.

If you plan on stopping by in the future, be sure to head there hungry.

Address: 11 Byron Square, Northfield, Aberdeen, AB16 7LL

Thains Bakery

Every time I have visited Thains Bakery in the past, there has been a queue without fail. However, this has proved positive for me on each occasion.

Why, you may be asking?

The simple answer is that I am very indecisive and queues always allow you more time to deliberate your choice of baked good(s).

You’ll certainly struggle to narrow down your decision at Thains. But regardless of what you tuck into, you’re sure to be impressed.

Address: 341 George Street, Aberdeen, AB25 1EE

Vegan Bay Baker

Vegan Bay Baker opened its second branch this week in Aberdeen – to the delight of fans residing in the city.

With a grand opening taking place today, you’ll have to head over to check out what’s available. But be sure to visit early doors as it’s highly likely to be a sellout.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5BB