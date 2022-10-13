9 events you don’t want to miss during Aberdeen Cocktail Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is just around the corner and there’s plenty to get stuck into for the drinks fanatics out there.

From bar takeovers to a new tequila bar popping up, not to mention a special drinks market, a quiz and more, no matter if you enjoy booze or don’t, there’s something for everyone.

The week-long event takes place from Tuesday October 18 to Monday October 24 for the first time and has been organised by one of the team, Gregor Sey, of Aberdeen’s Boozy Events firm.

Don’t forget, to make the most of the event, which more than 30 local bars are already signed up to take part in, you’ll need to purchase a wristband. A week pass is £12 and there’s a student and hospitality workers one for £6, plus day passes are priced at £8.

Below are some of my must-attend events that are taking place, with others being added to the roster every day.

I’ll hopefully see some of you at a few events so be sure to tag us on Instagram @pressandjournalfood if you are out and about.

Wednesday – Crafty Cocktail Quiz

Taking place at The Craftsman Company on Guild Street, you’ll be able to test your drinks knowledge and win some boozy prizes as this themed Aberdeen Cocktail Week Quiz.

While entry is free for everyone, those with the wristbands will be able to take advantage of discounted drinks.

You can reserve a space now here.

Time: 7-10pm

Date: Wednesday October 19

Address: The Craftsman Company, 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen AB11 6NE

Wednesday – Tequila Casa opens

Opening as a pop-up for six days during Aberdeen Cocktail Week, Tequila Casa is the newest place in the city to get your tequila fix.

Serving up unique £5 cocktails, as well as tequila paired with mixers, this is one place those who enjoy the Mexican spirit will want to frequent.

To get access into the bar you need to have your wristband, so don’t forget it as no wristband, no entry!

Find out more about the pop-up here, including the drinks they’ll be serving.

Time: 4-11pm Wed, Thurs and Sun/ 1pm to midnight Fri and Sat/ 4-8pm Mon

Date: Wednesday 19 October to Monday October 24

Address: Tequila Casa, 1 Gaelic Lane, Aberdeen AB10 1JF

Thursday – Cazcabel takeover and tequila workshop

Another tequila event, this takeover and workshop has been organised by the team at Cazcabel.

The popular tequila brand has devised a specially curated menu which showcases the brand’s liquid in cocktails.

This one-off tequila workshop and masterclass will last an hour long and will be hosted by Siberia’s head bartender, Scott. Those taking part will enjoy three cocktails, plus a Mexican dish from a special menu for just £18.50.

Wristband holders get discounted cocktails all night and you can book your masterclass tickets here.

Time: 7pm

Date: Thursday October 20

Address: Siberia Bar and Hotel, 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Friday – Porter’s Gin tasting

If you haven’t already tried the first gin to be distilled in Aberdeen city centre in more than 110 years then this is your opportunity.

Porter’s Gin is part distilled in Langstane Place cocktail bar, Orchid, and already boasts a number of products in its portfolio.

You’ll get the chance to enjoy a drink on arrival and be treated to three tasters, plus another drink at the end of the experience.

The team behind the brand will take you on a liquid history tour of the juniper spirit and will tell the story of how the brand came to be back in 2014.

This event is an hour and a half long and costs £25 per person. Buy your tickets here.

Time: 2.30pm and 6pm

Date: Friday October 21

Address: Orchid, 51 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Friday to Sunday – Cocktails and Conversations Curated Market takeover

Looking to purchase some early Christmas presents? Or maybe your spirits cupboard is looking a little sparse? Then the Cocktails and Conversations Curated Market takeover is just the place you’ll want to go.

Pick up a range of bottles or cans, plus a few bargains, at the indoor market which will showcase some of the best drinks brands from across the north-east.

You’ll find out everything you need to know about the event here, including all of the vendors and the maker talks taking place.

Time: 10am to 5pm (Fri/Sat)/11am until 5pm (Sun)

Date: Friday October 21 to Sunday October 23

Address: Bon Accord Centre, 25 George Street, Aberdeen AB25 1HZ

Saturday – Boozy BBQ brunch

One of the highlights of the week has to be Smoke and Soul’s boozy barbecue brunch.

You won’t only just be able to enjoy some deliciously boozy drinks that are sure to get you feeling in the mood, but you’ll also get to tuck into some of the best barbecue food you can find in the city.

Creating a bespoke brunch menu just for Aberdeen Cocktail Week, the barbecue specialists will have everything from short rib hash to sriracha maple pork waffle to truffle mac and more.

The brunch is priced at £35 and you can pick from two plates and two cocktails from the specially designed menu. Book here now.

Time: Noon (sold out) and 2pm

Date: Saturday October 22

Address: 6 Degrees North, 6 Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen AB10 1FF

Saturday – How to drink at home with Orchid

Fancy learning how to make the best drinks at home? Join the award-winning team at Orchid who will dive into the world of low and no ABV cocktails and taste some along the way.

Each guest will be able to enjoy and create two cocktails and you’ll also have two more tasters to try, too.

Tickets are priced at £25 and can be purchased here.

Time: Saturday October 22

Date: 1pm and 4pm

Address: Orchid, 51 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Sunday – Panther M*lk takeover at Siberia w/ Harri (SubCulture)

If you don’t know Glasgow drinks brand Panther Milk then listen up as this drink is one that will keep you coming back for more.

The oat milk gin-based drink, which is also vegan, has been hugely popular since its launch and this is the first time they have done a pop-up in Aberdeen.

With four flavours to pick from including vanilla, strawberry, mint and coffee, you’ll want to get your teeth into at least one of them.

Teaming up with Siberia Bar and Hotel, Sub Club veteran DJ, Harri, will be playing tunes as you sip away.

It is free to attend but remember your wristband for discounted drinks.

Time: 6pm until late

Date: Sunday October 23

Address: Siberia Bar and Hotel, 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Monday – Aberdeen Cocktail Week closing party

There ain’t no party like an Aberdeen Cocktail Week party, and while this one may be to close the event, it is certainly not one to be missed.

Hosted by gin brand Portobello Road at one of Aberdeen’s best cocktail bars – The Tippling House – think disco drinks and disco tunes to see the week out in style.

Again, discounted drinks will be available for those with wristbands. The event is free to attend.

Time: 9pm until late

Date: Monday October 24

Address: The Tippling House, 4 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JE