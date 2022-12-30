The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was tough year for hospitality, but that couldn’t keep our kitchen entrepreneurs in the north-east of Scotland down.

There was a raft of cafe and restaurant openings in Aberdeenshire in 2022 – everything from fine dining in former banks to food waste fighters in Fraserburgh.

And while the year brought an increasing number of challenges such as inflation, rising energy costs and extreme winter weather, the new venues brought colour and diversity to the local foodie scene.

Next year promises to bring even more openings. So if you haven’t already, make sure you check out the restaurants on the list below before new ones vie for your attention.

Happy eating!

Brae

Brae is very much a family affair. Brother and sister duo Dale and Jodie Barbour opened the premises in July and have even convinced their mum, Julie, to come and work with them.

The duo are behind successful food business Breer Pie Co, and you’ll be able to get your hands on the beloved pies at Brae, too.

There’s also a whole range of bakes and a light menu to enjoy.

But seriously, don’t forget to pick up some pies…

P&J Food picks: Get a toastie. But don’t forget to buy a pie!

Address: 11 Hume Square, Chapelton of Elsick, Stonehaven AB39 8AE

Rae’s

This Montrose cafe has an international feel. Chef Wouter Margaroli is from the Netherlands, while Scots-born fellow owner (and Wouter’s wife) Helen grew up in the US and continental Europe.

The pair serve local, seasonal produce inspired by modern European cuisine from the High Street restaurant, which is named for Helen’s late mother Jane, whose maiden name was Rae.

P&J Food picks: Try the venison stew for a Scottish-inspired dish.

Address: 79 High St, Montrose DD10 8QY

The Bread Guy, Inverurie

The Aberdeen bakery’s extraordinary expansion continued this year with a new branch in Inverurie.

The Bread Guy now has four outlets – one in Torry and two in Aberdeen aw well as the new one – which all make a great selection of bread, bakes and cakes. Plus a few rowies.

The Inverurie opening in May marks a full circle for the business. Before moving to Torry, the Bread Guy’s main bakery was in Inverurie’s Blackhall Industrial Estate.

P&J Food picks: All your Bread Guy favourites are here, including it’s fantastic pies.

Address: 1 Falconer Pl, Inverurie AB51 4RN

The Bank Restaurant

The return of The Bank after an eight-month refurbishment was eagerly anticipated by the people of Huntly.

The premises was bought by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky the previous year and the company wanted to turn the restaurant (on the site of the old Clydesdale Bank) into a top-notch fine-dining experience.

And that’s just what happened. The Bank re-emerged looking fantastic. And with a stellar team in the kitchen, it is set to continue raising the bar on Huntly dining.

P&J Food pick: The fish and chips are made with Scottish hake instead of the usual chipper haddock, so give that a go.

Address: 2 The Square, Huntly AB54 8AE

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

Chloe Lawson opened her Alford cake shop in 2019.

This year, as the business outgrew the premises, she switched to a new premises on the ground floor of the Victoria Buildings on Donside Road.

It’s been a busy year for Chloe – she also opened a temporary shop at Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion.

Who knows where next year will take her?

Address: Ground Floor, Victoria Buildings, Alford, AB33 8WB

Symposium Coffee, Turriff

It was a tragic year for Symposium, the north-east coffee shop chain.

In June, Wendy Haggath, who set up Symposium Coffee with her husband Paul, died in her sleep, aged just 42.

Well-wishers swamped the streets of Peterhead to pay tribute to Wendy on the day of her funeral.

The mum of four played a huge role in Symposium’s expansion. In January, the coffee chain added a branch in Turriff.

Address: Symposium Coffee, 45 High St, Turriff, AB53 4EN

Hame Bakery – Peterhead

The Peterhead bakery added a second branch in the Blue Toon this year.

The bakeshop has a selection of coffee and hot food to takeaway, including stovies, soups, macaroni, pies and sausage rolls.

P&J Food picks: Go home with one of the Hame Bakery’s award-winning butteries.

Address: 57 Clerkhill Road, Peterhead

Gumboots

Tucked inside the Lakeview Garden Centre, Gumboots is a concept cafe with a mission to fight food waste.

The team only buys what is needed and often creates new dishes to add to their specials board to use up leftover produce before it goes out of date.

All fruit and vegetable peelings are placed into a compost heap, as well, and oil, plastic waste, cardboard, bottles, tins and cartons are recycled.

Plus, Gumboots makes fantastic food that carries influences of Europe and Africa.

P&J Food picks: The loaded hot chocolate has caught people’s attention in Fraserburgh.

Address: Lonmay, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, AB43 8SS

Hotel 1881

The family behind the magnificent The Dowans in Aberlour added Hotel 1881 to their portfolio this year.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing – the staffing issues that have plagued hospitality have not spared them.

But the new hotel aims to be a fine-dining food mecca for the Speyside area.

Address: The Square, Archiestown, AB38 7QL