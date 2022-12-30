The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022

It was tough year for hospitality, but that couldn't keep our kitchen entrepreneurs in the north-east of Scotland down.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Chloe Lawson was one of many entrepreneurs in the north-east toasting a new opening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Chloe Lawson was one of many entrepreneurs in the north-east toasting a new opening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

It was tough year for hospitality, but that couldn’t keep our kitchen entrepreneurs in the north-east of Scotland down.

There was a raft of cafe and restaurant openings in Aberdeenshire in 2022 – everything from fine dining in former banks to food waste fighters in Fraserburgh.

And while the year brought an increasing number of challenges such as inflation, rising energy costs and extreme winter weather, the new venues brought colour and diversity to the local foodie scene.

Next year promises to bring even more openings. So if you haven’t already, make sure you check out the restaurants on the list below before new ones vie for your attention.

Happy eating!

Brae

Brae is very much a family affair. Brother and sister duo Dale and Jodie Barbour opened the premises in July and have even convinced their mum, Julie, to come and work with them.

The duo are behind successful food business Breer Pie Co, and you’ll be able to get your hands on the beloved pies at Brae, too.

There’s also a whole range of bakes and a light menu to enjoy.

But seriously, don’t forget to pick up some pies…

P&J Food picks: Get a toastie. But don’t forget to buy a pie!

Address: 11 Hume Square, Chapelton of Elsick, Stonehaven AB39 8AE

Brother and sister Dale and Jodie Barbour outside their new cafe Brae.

Rae’s

This Montrose cafe has an international feel. Chef Wouter Margaroli is from the Netherlands, while Scots-born fellow owner (and Wouter’s wife) Helen grew up in the US and continental Europe.

The pair serve local, seasonal produce inspired by modern European cuisine from the High Street restaurant, which is named for Helen’s late mother Jane, whose maiden name was Rae.

P&J Food picks: Try the venison stew for a Scottish-inspired dish.

Address: 79 High St, Montrose DD10 8QY

Helen and Wouter Margaroli in their new restaurant Rae’s, Montrose.

The Bread Guy, Inverurie

The Aberdeen bakery’s extraordinary expansion continued this year with a new branch in Inverurie.

The Bread Guy now has four outlets – one in Torry and two in Aberdeen aw well as the new one – which all make a great selection of bread, bakes and cakes. Plus a few rowies.

The Inverurie opening in May marks a full circle for the business. Before moving to Torry, the Bread Guy’s main bakery was in Inverurie’s Blackhall Industrial Estate.

P&J Food picks: All your Bread Guy favourites are here, including it’s fantastic pies.

Address: 1 Falconer Pl, Inverurie AB51 4RN

The Bread Guy opened its fourth bakery in Inverurie. Co-owner Donna McAllister with the team. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Bank Restaurant

The return of The Bank after an eight-month refurbishment was eagerly anticipated by the people of Huntly.

The premises was bought by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky the previous year and the company wanted to turn the restaurant (on the site of the old Clydesdale Bank) into a top-notch fine-dining experience.

And that’s just what happened. The Bank re-emerged looking fantastic. And with a stellar team in the kitchen, it is set to continue raising the bar on Huntly dining.

P&J Food pick: The fish and chips are made with Scottish hake instead of the usual chipper haddock, so give that a go.

Address: 2 The Square, Huntly AB54 8AE

Inside The Bank restaurant, Huntly. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

Chloe Lawson opened her Alford cake shop in 2019.

This year, as the business outgrew the premises, she switched to a new premises on the ground floor of the Victoria Buildings on Donside Road.

It’s been a busy year for Chloe – she also opened a temporary shop at Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion.

Who knows where next year will take her?

Address: Ground Floor, Victoria Buildings, Alford, AB33 8WB

Chloe outside the new shop in Alford. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Symposium Coffee, Turriff

It was a tragic year for Symposium, the north-east coffee shop chain.

In June, Wendy Haggath, who set up Symposium Coffee with her husband Paul, died in her sleep, aged just 42.

Well-wishers swamped the streets of Peterhead to pay tribute to Wendy on the day of her funeral.

The mum of four played a huge role in Symposium’s expansion. In January, the coffee chain added a branch in Turriff.

Address: Symposium Coffee, 45 High St, Turriff, AB53 4EN

Symposium opened in Turriff. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Hame Bakery – Peterhead

The Peterhead bakery added a second branch in the Blue Toon this year.

The bakeshop has a selection of coffee and hot food to takeaway, including stovies, soups, macaroni, pies and sausage rolls.

P&J Food picks: Go home with one of the Hame Bakery’s award-winning butteries.

Address: 57 Clerkhill Road, Peterhead

Popular Peterhead bakeshop The Hame Bakery has opened a second branch in the town. Linda and Patrick Jackson. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Gumboots

Tucked inside the  Lakeview Garden Centre, Gumboots is a concept cafe with a mission to fight food waste.

The team only buys what is needed and often creates new dishes to add to their specials board to use up leftover produce before it goes out of date.

All fruit and vegetable peelings are placed into a compost heap, as well, and oil, plastic waste, cardboard, bottles, tins and cartons are recycled.

Plus, Gumboots makes fantastic food that carries influences of Europe and Africa.

P&J Food picks: The loaded hot chocolate has caught people’s attention in Fraserburgh.

Address: Lonmay, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, AB43 8SS

Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca of Gumboots. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Hotel 1881

The family behind the magnificent The Dowans in Aberlour added Hotel 1881 to their portfolio this year.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing – the staffing issues that have plagued hospitality have not spared them.

But the new hotel aims to be a fine-dining food mecca for the Speyside area.

Address: The Square, Archiestown, AB38 7QL

Hotel 1881 is a new venture for the owners of The Dowans. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Coinneach MacLeod reflected on his success as The Hebridean Baker since joining TikTok in 2020. Image: Susie Lowe.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Toasting the start of a new year is a good time to raise a glass to our national drink as well.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022 Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Jennifer and Mike McEwen launched Humble Burger's first bricks and mortar venue in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New pilot project for seafood industry Picture shows; Pupils find out about seafood. Peterhead. Supplied by Jimmy Buchan Date; Unknown
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 1st August '18 Restaurant Review, Old Bridge Inn, Aviemore.
Aviemore's Old Bridge Inn could soon offer takeaway service
17 November 2022. Lossiemouth,Moray,Scotland. This is Catch79 Restaurant that is due to open on Friday 18 November 2022. It's based at 79 Clifton Road under Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger.
The 7 restaurant and cafes that opened in Moray in 2022

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

Most Commented