Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night

We will celebrate our national bard, Robert Burns, on January 25.

Haggis, neeps and tatties along with a dram – or two – of whisky is the traditional way of remembering him. However, this dessert recipe from Drambuie is a Scottish take on a traditional classic to round off your meal.

A delicious twist on a classic Burns Night dessert, this tempting cheesecake features Drambuie-steeped toasted oats and Scottish raspberries, renowned for being the best, and is the perfect accompaniment to a Drambuie Iced Espresso.

The perfect drink for raising a toast to the famous poet after dinner.

Drambuie Burns Night cranachan cheesecake

Serves 8

You will need:

1 x 7-inch springform cake tin with deep sides

Ingredients

For the base:

125g digestive biscuits

40g rolled oats

85g butter

For the toasted oats:

75g rolled oats

75ml Drambuie liqueur

For the cheesecake filling:

500g cream cheese (full fat)

85g set honey (preferable

Scottish heather honey)

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tbsp soured cream

2 tbsp Drambuie liqueur

175ml double cream (48% fat)

150g fresh raspberries (do not use frozen)

For the raspberry topping:

200g fresh raspberries

1½ tbsp caster sugar

1½ tsp cornflour

1½ tsp water

Method

To prepare the base, blitz the biscuits in a food processor until they resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the oats and pulse a few times until they are broken down but still have a little texture. Melt the butter and stir in the biscuit and oat mixture. If the removable base of your cake tin has a lip around the edge, then flip it over and use the flatter side. Secure in place with the springform mechanism and line the base with a circle of baking parchment. Press the biscuit base into the tin. Spread it around and press it down firmly using the back of a spoon. Put it into the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up. Put the oats into a dry frying pan and cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently until they begin to pick up colour and turn golden. Take off the heat, tip into a bowl and pour in the Drambuie. Mix well then set aside to cool and soak up the liqueur for at least 30 minutes. To make the cheesecake filling, in a medium bowl beat the cream cheese, honey and salt together with electric beaters until smooth. Next beat in the Drambuie and soured cream. Pour the double cream into the batter and beat for 1-2 minutes until the cream is mixed in and the batter turns thick – it should need encouragement to fall from a spoon (a firm shake or tapping the spoon on the side of the bowl). To assemble the cheesecake, spoon half of the batter over the base of the cheesecake ensuring it reaches to the edges.

Press the raspberries in and scatter two-thirds of the oats over the top. Spoon the remaining batter over the top of the cheesecake, spread it to the edges and level the top using a small offset spatula or the back of a spoon. Cover carefully and transfer to the fridge for at least six hours to set fully.

When the cheesecake has fully set, unmould it from the tin by running a thin sharp knife around the edge of the cheesecake before releasing the spring mechanism. Slide it carefully on to a serving plate and return it to the fridge. To make the topping, reserve 50g of the raspberries, then roughly chop the rest and put into a small saucepan with the water, sugar and cornflour. Cook over a gentle heat for 3-5 minutes, stirring constantly, until the raspberries break down and the sauce thickens and becomes clear. Suspend a sieve over a bowl and pass the topping through the sieve, pressing the fruit down using the back of a spoon to extract all the sauce. Let it cool for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, quarter the reserved raspberries, then toss them in the sauce.

Spoon the topping over the cheesecake, leaving a 1-2cm border around the edge of the cheesecake. Carefully scatter the remaining toasted oats around the border. Either serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to 48 hours before serving.