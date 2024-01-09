Alan Pollock hopes Rothes can push on as they look for new boss

Alan Pollock believes whoever Rothes appoint as manager will be taking on a good squad of players.

The Speysiders are looking for a new boss following Ross Jack’s departure on Monday.

Rothes are sitting 10th in the Breedon Highland League table having previously finished third and fifth under Jack.

Midfielder Pollock reckons the vacant position at Mackessack Park will attract plenty of interest.

The 33-year-old said: “We don’t know who might be coming in and how it will go, but whoever comes in is inheriting a decent squad of players.

“The players are all keen to progress and we’ll give it our best shot, whoever comes in.

“Maybe recently things have gone a little bit stale.

“We’ve had injuries last season and this season which have impacted us and we’ve also lost some important players in recent seasons as well.”

Special successes

Pollock also paid tribute to former manager Jack who guided Rothes to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup a year later.

Those were the first two pieces of silverware Pollock, who joined the Speysiders in December 2018, won as a player.

He added: “Ross did a good job, when he came in (September 2019) the ship was a bit unsteady.

“He steadied it and got instant respect from the players.

“Then we built on that and we went on to win those two cups and the league finishes were pretty good for a couple of years compared to where the club had been in the past.

“The two cups were the first things I’ve won as a player so they’ll always be very special for me.

“I enjoyed my time playing under Ross and there’s no question he’s moved the club forward and deserves credit for that.”