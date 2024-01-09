Alan Pollock hopes Rothes can push on as they look for new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Pollock hopes Rothes can push on as they look for new boss

The Speysiders parted company with manager Ross Jack on Monday.

By Callum Law
Alan Pollock believes whoever Rothes appoint as manager will be taking on a good squad of players.

The Speysiders are looking for a new boss following Ross Jack’s departure on Monday.

Rothes are sitting 10th in the Breedon Highland League table having previously finished third and fifth under Jack.

Midfielder Pollock reckons the vacant position at Mackessack Park will attract plenty of interest.

The 33-year-old said: “We don’t know who might be coming in and how it will go, but whoever comes in is inheriting a decent squad of players.

“The players are all keen to progress and we’ll give it our best shot, whoever comes in.

“Maybe recently things have gone a little bit stale.

“We’ve had injuries last season and this season which have impacted us and we’ve also lost some important players in recent seasons as well.”

Special successes

Pollock also paid tribute to former manager Jack who guided Rothes to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup a year later.

Those were the first two pieces of silverware Pollock, who joined the Speysiders in December 2018, won as a player.

He added: “Ross did a good job, when he came in (September 2019) the ship was a bit unsteady.

“He steadied it and got instant respect from the players.

“Then we built on that and we went on to win those two cups and the league finishes were pretty good for a couple of years compared to where the club had been in the past.

“The two cups were the first things I’ve won as a player so they’ll always be very special for me.

“I enjoyed my time playing under Ross and there’s no question he’s moved the club forward and deserves credit for that.”

