Six head-turning homes for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland

Sit back, relax and join us as we go through the key hole of some of the best properties for sale this week.

38 Hazledene Road, Aberdeen

Nestled within one of Aberdeen’s most desirable streets, this four-bedroom detached period property is elegance personified.

From the exquisite drawing room and sun soaked conservatory to the sumptuous master bedroom and extensive landscapes grounds, every square inch of this home is brimming character and charm.

Fixed price £775,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

37 Polo Park, Stoneywood, Aberdeen

The fact that this immaculate five-bedroom home was once a showhome, perfectly illustrates the quality of accommodation on offer.

Located within the popular Dubford development in Bridge of Don, this delightful detached property boasts a plethora of stunning features including four bathrooms, a spacious lounge and a super stylish kitchen/diner.

And as if that’s not enough, the master bedroom also comes complete with its very own Juliet Balcony and an attractive en suite shower room.

Offers over £550,000 with Aberdein Considine.

46 Cordiner Avenue, The Campus, Aberdeen

It’s impossible not to fall in love with this gorgeous granite townhouse before even setting foot inside the property.

Forming part of the prestigious Campus development, this four-bedroom home spans three-floors and is set within beautifully landscaped grounds.

Of particular note is the elegant dining kitchen with French doors out to the garden.

Offers over £400,000 Ledingham Chalmers.

Norton House, 1 North Deeside Road, Aboyne

This baronial bolthole is a fine example of a traditional Victorian property.

Dating back to 1840, the six/seven bedroom home is set out over three floors with the added potential of turning the ground floor into a separate annex.

Outside lies one acre of beautiful garden grounds with excellent views over the River Dee.

Offers over £675,000 with Galbraith.

Kirkton, Buckie

From stained glass windows and a spiral steel staircase to a large gym and three bedrooms, this striking converted church will leave you counting your blessings.

The charming neo-gothic, B-listed church was converted in 2007 and brings something unique to the property market.

Together with modern accommodation, the quirky home also still has 1781 bell from the the original church.

Offers in the region of £430,000 with Purple Bricks.

Morayview, 13 Old Bar Road, Nairn

Stunning sea views can be soaked up in this stunning six-bedroom detached home.

Listed on the market just this week, the spacious home has recently had a two-storey extension installed at the rear with a fabulous family kitchen/dining room and a master bedroom suite.

Offers over £535,000 with R&R Urquhart.