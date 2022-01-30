Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six head-turning homes for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
January 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Forever home: The stunning Morayview went on the market in Nairn this week.

Sit back, relax and join us as we go through the key hole of some of the best properties for sale this week.

38 Hazledene Road, Aberdeen

Period perfection: This four bedroom beauty is situated in one of Aberdeen’s most sought after streets.

Nestled within one of Aberdeen’s most desirable streets, this four-bedroom detached period property is elegance personified.

From the exquisite drawing room and sun soaked conservatory to the sumptuous master bedroom and extensive landscapes grounds, every square inch of this home is brimming character and charm.

Fixed price £775,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

37 Polo Park, Stoneywood, Aberdeen

Show-stopper: This former show home oozes style and sophistication.

The fact that this immaculate five-bedroom home was once a showhome, perfectly illustrates the quality of accommodation on offer.

Located within the popular Dubford development in Bridge of Don, this delightful detached property boasts a plethora of stunning features including four bathrooms, a spacious lounge and a super stylish kitchen/diner.

And as if that’s not enough, the master bedroom also comes complete with its very own Juliet Balcony and an attractive en suite shower room.

Offers over £550,000 with Aberdein Considine.

46 Cordiner Avenue, The Campus, Aberdeen

Talk of the town: This stunning townhouse is a sight to behold.

It’s impossible not to fall in love with this gorgeous granite townhouse before even setting foot inside the property.

Forming part of the prestigious Campus development, this four-bedroom home spans three-floors and is set within beautifully landscaped grounds.

Of particular note is the elegant dining kitchen with French doors out to the garden.

Offers over £400,000 Ledingham Chalmers.

 

Norton House, 1 North Deeside Road, Aboyne

Regal residence: Norton House is stunning outside and in.

This baronial bolthole is a fine example of a traditional Victorian property.

Dating back to 1840, the six/seven bedroom home is set out over three floors with the added potential of turning the ground floor into a separate annex.

Outside lies one acre of beautiful garden grounds with excellent views over the River Dee.

Offers over £675,000 with Galbraith.

Kirkton, Buckie

Heaven on earth: This glorious converted church is brimming with character.

From stained glass windows and a spiral steel staircase to a large gym and three bedrooms, this striking converted church will leave you counting your blessings.

The charming neo-gothic, B-listed church was converted in 2007 and brings something unique to the property market.

Together with modern accommodation, the quirky home also still has 1781 bell from the the original church.

Offers in the region of £430,000 with Purple Bricks.

Morayview, 13 Old Bar Road, Nairn

Sea’s the day: Picturesque sea views can be savoured in this fantastic family home.

Stunning sea views can be soaked up in this stunning six-bedroom detached home.

Listed on the market just this week, the spacious home has recently had a two-storey extension installed at the rear with a fabulous family kitchen/dining room and a master bedroom suite.

Offers over £535,000 with R&R Urquhart.

