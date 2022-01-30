Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: These vegan superfood blondies are packed with wonderful things

Why not round-off Veganuary in sweet style with these delicious superfood blondies?
By Jennifer McLaren
January 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Try out these delicious vegan superfood blondies.

Why not round-off Veganuary in sweet style with these delicious superfood blondies?

Move over brownies, the blondies have arrived.

If you haven’t tried them yet, blondies are very like brownies in appearance and texture, but just without the chocolate intensity.

Soft and gooey, made with just a few ingredients and deliciously nutty, these may even become one of your favourite desserts of 2022!

This recipe was supplied by Naturya which specialises in organic and vegan superfoods.

If you are interested in more baking and desserts, be sure to check out our other Sweet Treats recipes.

Vegan superfood blondies

Makes 12 slices

Delicious vegan superfood blondies.

Ingredients

  • 225g vegan butter
  • 150-175g Naturya coconut sugar
  • 125g Naturya cashew and hazelnut spread
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 280g plain gluten-free flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp cornflour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 200g chopped macadamia nuts

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160 fan/350F/gas mark 4.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the vegan butter and the coconut sugar.
  3. Fold in the cashew and hazelnut spread and the vanilla extract.
  4. Mix together the remaining dry ingredients, then fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, along with the chopped macadamia.
  5. Evenly spread into a tray lined with greaseproof paper and bake for 20 minutes.
  6. Once evenly baked, allow to rest for 30 minutes before removing from the tray and portioning.
  7. Drizzle with more Naturya cashew and hazelnut spread once cooled and enjoy.

More like this …

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal